From the Mag: The Final Note

Over the past few months, Andrew Blench has explored what Operational Excellence truly looks like in schools and trusts. In this final article, he brings the whole picture together using the metaphor of the school business professional as the conductor of the orchestra. From understanding every instrument (every operational function) to ensuring they work in harmony, Andrew shows how the Operational Excellence Framework can help schools create their own symphony of improvement

