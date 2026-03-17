From the Mag: The Mirror Effect

AI systems learn patterns from data. That data is a record of the world as it has been: our histories, our institutions, our language and our decisions. For example, what comes to mind when you hear the word “doctor”? In this article, Gary Henderson explores how our everyday assumptions shape the biases that emerge in AI

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This article featured in the Spring Term 2026 issue of Education Executive magazine

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