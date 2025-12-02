From the Mag: The Resolution Revolution

Resolutions tend to get a bad wrap (we can’t resist a Christmas pun here), mainly because we tend to hear more about failures than successes
However, there’s an important lesson to be learnt from this: if we approach resolutions
with an expectation of failure, it’s likely we won’t succeed. Making resolutions is
a powerful expression of our desire to start the year on a positive note and
reflects a commitment to personal growth and improvement
This article featured in the FESTIVE 2024 issue of Education Executive magazine
