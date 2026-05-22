From the Mag: What the Numbers Tell Us

Whether a school is maintained or part of an academy trust, finance is already shaping equity every single day. The question isn’t whether money influences fairness, but whether we’re paying close enough attention to how it does. Because behind every budget line is a decision about whose needs come first. That’s the powerful message at the heart of Russell Dalton’s latest article

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This article featured in the Spring Term 2 2026 issue of Education Executive magazine

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