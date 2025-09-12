From the Mag: What’s Holding Your School Back From Smarter Data Use?

Since the start of 2025, Education Executive has been on a mission: to uncover the real barriers standing in the way of confident, data-informed decision-making in schools

As part of our Insight Unlocked series, we set out to explore how school business leaders are using data – and what’s stopping them from using it even more effectively. To investigate, we partnered with SIMS to create the Solutions Driven: Data Insight Report.

Read the full article HERE

This article featured in the SUMMER TERM 2025 issue of Education Executive magazine

Subscribe now to receive your own copy of the magazine, and to keep up-to-date with the latest in school business management and leadership.

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or connect with us on LinkedIn!