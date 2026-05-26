From the Mag: You Can’t Manage What You Don’t Measure

Wasn’t it a great maths lesson when the trundle measuring wheel was produced from the back of the classroom cupboard, and you and your friends had to measure the length and width of the playground? In this article, Helen Burge talks about the physical tech that can be used to help with sustainability – and it all starts with a trip down memory lane!

Read the full article HERE

This article featured in the Spring Term 2 2026 issue of Education Executive magazine

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