From the Mag: Your CPD Starter Guide

When it comes to CPD, some of us have a firm target in mind – a qualification, a specific skill, a topic we want to understand more fully. But sometimes, we just want to feel like we’re moving forward! If you’re still mulling over what your CPD focus should look like this year, here are some ideas to help shape a plan that feels structured, purposeful and completely doable.

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This article featured in the Spring Term 2026 issue of Education Executive magazine

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