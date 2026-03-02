Get Sustainability Lead Training with Zenergi

Unlock savings and cut carbon with energy and carbon management workshops

Schools are under growing pressure to deliver Climate Action Plans to meet DfE targets. Yet for many, the challenge is knowing where to start. Zenergi’s Energy and Carbon Management Training Workshop delivered at EdExec events nationally throughout 2026, gives you the skills, insights and tools to get ahead.

Built in response to our Greener Schools Index findings, this ISBL-accredited workshop, aligned with its Sustainability Standards, fills a critical CPD gap in the sector. The session explores where to find quick wins, how to budget and plan for long-term investment, and how to bring stakeholders along with you.

Tailored Advice, Practical Materials

Led by Zenergi’s Head of Consultancy Delivery, Harry Eaves, and Consultant School Business Leader Helen Burge, it is designed for school business and sustainability professionals who want to understand their energy saving opportunities to reduce emissions and deliver measurable impact across their school or Trust. You’ll get to grips with the terminology, learn how to interpret data effectively, and gain a solid understanding of measurement, benchmarking and half-hourly energy data.

You’ll leave armed with tailored advice, practical course materials and actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately back in your own setting.

Where to Find Us

If you are responsible for sustainability, estates or energy management, navigating both budget pressures and growing sustainability responsibilities, this workshop is for you. It will equip you to meet expectations, build expertise, and tackle measurable energy and carbon reduction.

You can find this session at the following events:

4th March – East Midlands​

23 rd April – Stoke, Stafford and Cheshire​

April – Stoke, Stafford and Cheshire​ 6th May – West Midlands​

20th May – Newcastle and Durham​

4th June – London​

23rd June – Kent and Sussex​

15th October – Cumbria and the Pennines​

22nd October – Gloucester, Bristol and the South West​

4th November – Herts and Essex​

18th November – Yorkshire, Leeds and the Humber​

3rd December – London

Places are limited, so don’t miss out!

This is a sponsored article, brought to you by Zenergi.

