Go Ahead, Have The Cry

Tears over sunsets, speeches, stress or sheer exhaustion? Completely valid. Crying is less about fragility and more about biology, bonding and giving the nervous system a much-needed reset

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in SELF

Crying Often Might Be One Of The Healthiest Things The Body Does

Tears are not simply a reaction to sadness. They are part of how the nervous system regulates stress, processes emotion and restores balance. When intense feelings build, whether joyful or painful, crying acts as a release valve. The body moves from activation into recovery, shifting out of fight or flight and into a calmer state. Far from being a flaw, the ability to cry reflects emotional depth and a fully functioning human system.

Despite this, crying easily is still sometimes framed as weakness or instability. The idea lingers that frequent tears signal fragility. In reality, regular emotional expression often points to something else entirely: sensitivity, empathy and strong emotional awareness. People who cry in response to beauty, gratitude or awe are not overreacting. They are responding with nuance. Emotional tears, especially those tied to positive experiences, reveal complexity rather than deficiency.

Letting tears fall can also indicate that emotions are being felt instead of buried. Suppression may look composed on the surface, but unprocessed feelings tend to linger in the body. Crying allows those feelings to rise and move through, rather than remaining stuck beneath the surface.

The Human Purpose Of Tears

From a psychological perspective, crying serves a clear function. Its primary role is emotional processing and expression. Unlike reflex tears that protect the eyes, emotional tears are uniquely human. This behaviour does not appear in other species in the same way, which makes it a distinctly human method of communication and regulation.

Emotional crying signals vulnerability and honesty. It demonstrates the capacity to experience the full spectrum of feeling, including those often labelled as negative. Sadness, frustration and relief all carry information. Tears help translate that internal experience into something visible and tangible.

A Built In Stress Release

Beyond expression, crying supports physiological balance. When strong emotions flood the body, stress hormones increase and the sympathetic nervous system becomes activated. Just before tears begin, this stress response tends to peak. Once crying starts, the body gradually shifts toward its relaxation response.

This transition helps discharge built up tension. Tears act as a kind of pressure release valve, easing psychological strain. In addition, crying stimulates the release of endorphins and oxytocin. Endorphins help reduce discomfort, while oxytocin promotes feelings of safety and connection. Together, these chemicals create a sense of relief that often follows a good cry.

Oxytocin also plays a role in bonding. Tears can draw support from others, strengthening social connection. In this way, crying is not only regulating on an individual level but relational as well.

When To Pay Closer Attention

There is no universal limit that defines “too much” crying. Frequency alone is not necessarily cause for concern. What matters more is impact. If tears consistently interfere with daily functioning, relationships or overall mood, further exploration may be helpful.

When crying feels uncontrollable, prolonged or deeply distressing, underlying mental health factors could be involved. In such cases, speaking with a qualified mental health professional can provide clarity and support.

Outside of those circumstances, tears are simply part of being human. Emotional expression is not a weakness to correct but a capacity to honour. Allowing feelings to surface, even visibly, reflects strength, awareness and a body doing exactly what it was designed to do.