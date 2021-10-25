Helen Burge

Helen Burge headshot

How do we squeeze sustainability into the SBL agenda?

Helen Burge, deputy COO, The Priory Learning Trust

Unless you are banking on jetting off to Mars with Elon Musk, we only have one planet, so let’s take better care of it now. But, how can your school or trust make adaptations to be more green? And how can the SBL play a strategic role in this whilst not dropping the other important aspects of school business leadership? Helen Burge, deputy chief operations officer at The Priory Learning Trust, discusses why and how sustainability needs to be embedded into the work of an SBL.

In this seminar Helen Burge will explore:

  • The quick wins, hard battles and ‘nice to haves’ of sustainability.
  • Championing sustainability in your school.
  • Links between sustainability and other aspects of school life.

Take home points:

  • Learning practical approaches that you will want to share with colleagues back in school.
  • Turning thoughts of sustainability into actions.
  • Why urgent action needs to be taken now.

This session is for:

SBMs, estates leaders and other senior leaders  

This session runs at our Edexec LIVE South event

About the speaker:

Helen is an ISBL Trustee and leader of the Somerset School Business Leaders ISBL regional group (@SomSchBusLeader) and an advisory panel member [email protected]_network. She has over 20 years’ experience of working in education.

