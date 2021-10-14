Hertfordshire schools introduce stricter COVID measures

As reported by BBC news, schools in Hertfordshire have introduced stricter anti-COVID measures after an increase in positive cases

A number of secondary schools in the county have asked students to wear face masks in communal areas and some have reintroduced temporary bubbles. The additional measures are expected to be in place until the half-term break when reviews will take place.

Jim McManus, the county council’s director of public health, said he was “working closely with schools”.

“We are aware of higher infection rates among some parts of the community, including those in the under-16 age groups,” he said.

“We continue to keep outbreaks in schools under close review and our schools’ COVID team remains available to advise every school on appropriate measures.”

Martin Atkinson, head teacher of Beaumont School in St Albans, said additional measures had been put in place there after “a couple of clusters” of COVID cases.

“We had maybe three or four cases within one form group which triggered our outbreak action plan and the need for extra action,” Atkinson said.

The secondary school has asked students to wear masks in communal areas and in lessons, and additional cleaning of classrooms has been taking place. McManus said there had been a rise in infection rates among those aged under 16 and it was “supporting the roll-out of vaccinations” for those aged 12 to 15.