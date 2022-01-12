Hi-vis vests given to Suffolk pupils to improve road safety

As reported by BBC News, hi-visibility vests are being given to about 2,000 primary-aged pupils in an effort to improve safety on their journeys to and from school

Children attending six schools in the Kesgrave area of Suffolk are being offered the fluorescent vests. Funding for the £3,000 scheme was agreed among community groups and local councils. Stuart Lawson, county and district councillor for Kesgrave, described it as “a lot of money doing so much good”.

Bealings, Cedarwood, Birchwood, Gorseland, Heath and Martlesham primary schools all expressed interest in the scheme and are set to benefit from the jackets, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. A report presented to the parties involved stated: “Some students and families have to walk on public roads where there is no footpath, or opportunity to create one.

“Speed and accident data showed there are road safety concerns across the entire [community partnership] area – both in village settings and the more urban areas as well.

“These relate to speed of vehicles, their frequency and dangerous road layouts.

“Whilst there are methods to tackle those issues separately, there is an opportunity to increase visibility of school students on the way to and from school.”

The vests will be given to pupils at the beginning of term and collected at the end of the year, enabling them to be re-used for future years.