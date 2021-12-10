How can you apply feng shui in your home?

What is feng shui? Here are some of the basics you can use in your own home

Feng shui is simply a practical way to balance yin and yang in your home, and there’s evidence to show that Chinese people have been designing their homes using its principles for more than 4,000 years. So, how can you capture the essence of feng shui in your own home? Let’s break it down for you…

Entrance

Your front door, porch area, or entranceway is the first area you may want to look at, as it’s known as the ‘mouth of qi’, which is where the energy enters your home. As with other areas of your home, you should try to keep it clean and clear of clutter, so as not to disrupt the flow.

Living room

In feng shui philosophy each room will have an item that takes a ‘commanding position’. Placed in this position, when you are using an item you should be able to see the door to the room without being directly in line with it, and you should have a good view of anyone coming through.

In the living room, this will most likely be the sofa. Once you have placed the sofa, add any other seats – ensuring, as much as is possible that none have their backs to the door.

Consider what the function of the room is and incorporate this into your layout. For example, have chairs facing each other to encourage conversation and connectivity. When it comes to placing a television, try to ensure that it isn’t the focal point, or that it can be tucked away when not in use.

Kitchen and dining room

Kitchens are areas of our homes that can easily become cluttered as we go about our daily routines, but they should be a calm space dedicated to nourishing and caring for ourselves and our families and friends.

Try to keep on top of your pantry and food stores, as expired food is thought to create ‘stagnant energy’. If you have a dining table, try your best to keep it clear from clutter, tidying up after activities as you go.

Bathroom

In feng shui drains are a source of depleting energy – and the average bathroom is bound to have a couple of these. The advice is to keep bathroom doors and toilet seats closed when not in use. This is also a space where one element may take over the room, so think about how you can bring in some softer touches, balancing everything together.

Bedroom

In the bedroom, the most important item is the bed, so this should be placed in a commanding position. Ideally, underneath the bed would be clear, to allow the energy to flow freely through the room. However, when storage is tight in smaller spaces, and you have to make the most of the under bed area, try to keep things organised in boxes, or store only soft, bedroom-related items such as bedding and blankets.

When it comes to designing and arranging your home one of the best things about feng shui is that it isn’t about going out and buying the most expensive items, or most fashionable styles – it’s about finding peace within the space with the belongings you already have, tuning-in to the environment you have created, and adjusting it with small, simple tweaks.

You never know, it could be key to finding your flow.