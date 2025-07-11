At Christ the King RC Primary School, inclusion is not a policy but a lived practice – one that transforms classrooms into communities where every child feels seen, valued and empowered

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in GOV.UK

In Salford, two schools – Christ the King RC Primary School and Salford City Academy – are setting powerful examples of how education can transform lives through inclusion, innovation and mental health support.

Their approaches demonstrate how creative curricula and targeted well-being interventions are fostering student success both academically and emotionally. This month we are exploring both examples, beginning with Christ the King RC Primary School.

A Culture of Belonging at Christ the King RC Primary School

At Christ the King RC Primary School, inclusion is not just a guiding principle, it is embedded in every aspect of school life. With a strong belief that every child deserves to see themselves reflected in their education, the school has developed a curriculum that is both diverse and representative. Pupils from all backgrounds are supported in a learning environment that encourages confidence, empathy, and mutual respect.

How Has This Been Embedded?

The curriculum at Christ the King is designed to go far beyond academic achievement. It prioritises cultural awareness, emotional development and real-world understanding. This is achieved through a wide range of teaching strategies and carefully curated content that reflects the diverse experiences of the school’s community.

One of the standout elements of the school’s approach is the “Vow to Wow Curriculum”, an experiential learning model that actively nurtures curiosity and imagination. This unique framework supplements the traditional curriculum and ensures learning is dynamic, memorable and tailored to the individual needs of each child.

Two innovative practices sit at the heart of this model:

‘Mantle of the Expert’ – a drama-based methodology where children adopt the roles of experts in various scenarios, encouraging inquiry, ownership and critical thinking.

• ‘Tinkering for Learning’ – a playful, hands-on approach where pupils learn through exploration, experimentation and creative problem-solving.

These pedagogical approaches are not add-ons – they are fully integrated into how the school delivers learning, ensuring children build confidence in their thinking, communication and decision-making skills from an early age.

Community as the Foundation for Success

Christ the King’s emphasis on connectedness plays a pivotal role in its success. Relationships among staff, pupils, families and the wider community are carefully cultivated and sustained. This consistency and shared sense of purpose are strengthened by the remarkable dedication of the school’s team, with many members of staff having remained in post for decades.

That stability creates a strong sense of trust and emotional safety for children – a foundation upon which academic achievement can flourish. Combined with a proactive and compassionate approach to supporting vulnerable families, this community-centred ethos has propelled the school into the top 10% nationally for attendance, a testament to its effectiveness in creating a welcoming and engaging environment for all learners.

Christ the King also recognises the importance of looking beyond its own walls. The school actively engages in partnerships at local, national and international levels, bringing in new ideas and sharing best practices that help refine and strengthen their inclusive model. Whether through collaboration with other schools, cultural organisations, or educational networks, the school continues to evolve in response to the changing needs of its community.

At the heart of it all lies the school’s powerful belief: “No outsiders, no one left behind.” This philosophy ensures that every child, regardless of background, ability, or circumstance is not only welcomed but actively supported to thrive. The result is a generation of confident, socially aware and compassionate young people who are equipped not only to succeed academically, but to contribute positively to society.

