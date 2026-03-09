How Could OpEx Help with Digital Records Management?

Helen Burge explores better digital records management through the lens of Operational Excellence (OpEx)

With the Department for Education (DfE) setting out clear Digital and Technology Standards and the Institute of School Business Leadership (ISBL) publishing AI, Digital and Data Professional Standards, the landscape for school and trust business leaders has never been more defined – or more demanding. Fortunately, ISBL have also launched their Operational Excellence Development Programme, which delivers four key benefits:

Enabling educational excellence Capacity creation Operational risk management Culture change

I am shortly to complete the Strategic Level Training, but I’ve already applied some of the theory from the Foundation and Lead Level training to view digital records management through the lens of Operational Excellence (OpEx).

Why OpEx Matters for Digital Records Management

OpEx is built on 10 principles:

We focus on our customers’ needs We continually improve We capture and roll out the “one best way” We empower and engage our employees We make decisions based on good data and insight We are agile and flexible We all understand our true performance We adopt Lean Thinking in everything we do We continually invest in improving our people’s skills Our leaders show commitment and support

One principle stands out immediately – we make decisions based on good data and insight. For digital records management, this means ensuring data is:

Accurate – reflects the true state of the process or system

Complete – no missing values that distort analysis

Consistent – standardised formats and definitions across departments

Timely – up-to-date and available for decision-making

Relevant – avoids unnecessary data that adds noise

Reliable – comes from trusted sources

Good data is critical because continuous improvement relies on facts, not assumptions. Poor data leads to wrong root cause analysis and wasted resources. By mapping and understanding our data estate, we can identify risks, overlaps and opportunities for improvement. Involving admin teams, IT staff and department leads builds shared understanding and ownership.

How OpEx Principles Apply to Digital Records Management

By applying the OpEx framework to digital records, schools can:

Reduce waste – eliminate manual steps, duplication and delays

Improve data quality – ensure records are well-structured, indexed and accurate

Ensure compliance – maintain GDPR, safeguarding and retention standards

Empower staff – with clear roles, transparent workflows and user-friendly systems

Drive continuous improvement – using KPIs, feedback loops and quick process refinements.

Practical Steps for Schools and Trusts

Creating capacity and reducing waste

Ensure digital systems (MIS, HR, finance, safeguarding) are user-friendly and fit for purpose, so staff spend less time on admin and more on core educational activities.

Integration & workflow consistency

Map all record-related activities and identify repetitive manual steps.

Eliminate duplicate data entry by integrating systems.

Design end-to-end workflows – from record creation to archiving – mapped to roles and approval steps.

Apply consistent naming conventions across all record types for easy retrieval, audit and reporting.

Process and quality control

Standardise procedures for creating, storing and accessing records.

Implement in-process quality checks to ensure accuracy and compliance.

Use dashboards and KPIs to monitor performance and identify areas for improvement.

Data-driven decision making

Use digital records to generate actionable insights for leadership and governance.

Ensure records are complete, up-to-date and accessible for audits and strategic planning.

Empower staff to use data effectively, reducing reliance on manual reporting.

Continuous improvement and culture change

OpEx is not a one-off project but a continuous journey. For digital records management, this means:

Regularly reviewing and improving digital processes.

Encouraging staff to identify and address inefficiencies.

Building a culture where “right first time” is the norm, and improvement is part of everyday practice.

Schedule Lean-style quick reviews (e.g., half-day “kaizen” events) to target one process – such as onboarding staff into the HR system

Leadership and Training

Successful OpEx implementation requires active leadership and investment in staff training.

Leaders must champion best practices and support adoption of new systems.

Provide training so everyone understands how to manage digital records effectively.

Establish champions or teams to drive improvements and share best practice across the trust.

Next Steps

Pilot improvements in a specific area (e.g., safeguarding or HR files) and scale up successful approaches.

Invest in technology and training to ensure systems are effective and staff are confident.

Monitor and measure impact using data and staff feedback.

The key is to treat digital records management as a core operational discipline, supported by leadership, training and a culture of excellence. Integrating these OpEx-aligned practices strengthens digital records as enablers for teaching and learning. Each initiative does more than enhance compliance – it builds the operational capacity that ISBL highlights as foundational to educational excellence.