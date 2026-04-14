How Data Can Turn Your School into a Sustainability Superstar

Picture this: It’s a chilly Monday morning, and the caretaker at your school is reviewing last week’s energy report. A spike in electricity use jumps off the page – every night at 10 PM, something’s draining power. UKSSN Ops Group guides schools through harnessing everyday data – from energy meters to travel surveys – to spark real environmental change

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This article featured in the Autumn Term 2025 issue of Education Executive magazine

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