How Employers Can Demonstrate Disability Inclusion

Employers approach disability inclusion in different ways, and the way your organisation does it can directly influence how supported potential candidates and new employees feel

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Indeed

Creating a genuinely inclusive environment means removing barriers rather than adding them. For organisations looking to attract and retain talent, understanding what candidates notice, and what makes them feel confident that they’ll be supported, is essential. In this article, we outline key areas employers can focus on to signal inclusion, what candidates are likely to evaluate and how to demonstrate that your organisation takes meaningful action.

What Disability Inclusion Looks Like in Practice

Disability inclusion in the workplace means building systems and environments that support employees with a range of access needs, including visible and non-visible disabilities. Inclusive organisations design flexibility into their processes rather than waiting for employees to request accommodations. When these practices are standard rather than exceptional, employees can focus on doing their best work, and candidates can see that inclusion is embedded in the organisation’s culture.

Accessibility Statements

Candidates often look for clear signals that a company takes accessibility seriously. Organisations can demonstrate this by publishing dedicated accessibility pages on careers sites or including statements in job postings about accommodations. Phrases such as, “We provide adjustments throughout the hiring process, please let us know what you need,” show that requesting support is normal, not exceptional, and reassure candidates that inclusion is part of your standard practice.

Outcome-Focused Job Descriptions

Inclusive organisations design job postings to focus on outcomes rather than rigid processes or unnecessary physical requirements. Describing essential functions and results, rather than prescribing exactly how work must be done, signals flexibility. Outdated phrases like “fast-paced environment” or “work well under pressure” may unintentionally suggest barriers.

Representation in Leadership and Storytelling

Candidates notice whether disability inclusion is reflected across the organisation, not just in awareness campaigns. Highlighting employees with disabilities in leadership roles or as part of innovation and business outcomes demonstrates meaningful inclusion. Success stories that focus on employees’ work and achievements rather than their diagnosis show that your organisation values contributions and leadership. Authentic representation signals that inclusion is embedded in culture, not just performative.

Structural Supports and Systems

Candidates often evaluate whether accommodations are treated as routine or as burdens. Employers can demonstrate inclusivity by having systems in place, such as:

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) supported by leadership

Performance appraisals that account for diverse working styles

Clear processes for requesting and implementing reasonable adjustments

These structures indicate that flexibility and accommodation are embedded into organisational practices rather than left to individual managers or employees to navigate.

It’s one thing to express a commitment to inclusion; it’s another to translate that commitment into tangible support. Candidates assess whether your values result in real action – whether people are truly supported in doing their best work.

Recognising Individual Needs

Everyone has requirements that allow them to perform at their best. These are not “special accommodations” – they are conditions that allow people to contribute fully. Some of these needs may also be protected under laws such as the Equality Act 2010, meaning you have a legal obligation to provide reasonable adjustments.

Organisations may not always have ready-made solutions for every need, and that’s okay. What matters is a willingness to adapt and collaborate. Employers who demonstrate genuine engagement, invest time and resources, and remain open to experimenting signal that they take inclusion seriously – especially as more candidates look for evidence that organisations are prepared to act, not just express good intentions.