How Light Shapes Wellbeing and Focus

Winter’s long nights will soon be a distant memory – but did you know there’s a science behind lighting that goes way beyond affecting our moods?

It might be easy to assume that light simply makes us feel good or bad depending on whether it’s bright or dim. However, the science of light and its effects on our bodies and minds is far more intricate. Brightness, exposure, colour and tone each play a unique role in shaping how we feel, think and perform.

The kind of lighting students and staff are surrounded by can significantly impact everything from concentration levels and behaviour to overall physical health.

The Science of Natural Light

Natural light is widely acknowledged for its mental health benefits, but its advantages extend far beyond boosting mood. Exposure to natural light can have profound effects on our circadian rhythm, the internal biological clock that regulates our sleep–wake cycle. It also supports vitamin D production, essential for bone health and immune function. In school settings, access to natural light has been linked to improved alertness, reduced eye strain and lower fatigue – all of which contribute to better engagement and learning outcomes.

How SBLs Can Improve Access to Natural Light:

Maximising Natural Light: Simple measures such as installing light-enhancing blinds, window films or reflective surfaces can help maximise daylight in classrooms and office areas

Task-Specific Lighting: Adjustable lighting for reading areas, breakout spaces or staff workrooms can complement natural light, reduce strain and help improve focus

Less Glare, More Comfort

Glare can be a major issue in learning environments, especially when it reflects off whiteboards, screens or shiny surfaces, making it harder for students and staff to focus. Poor lighting can also contribute to occupational health concerns such as headaches, eye strain and fatigue, which affect both staff wellbeing and productivity.

Natural light doesn’t stay constant throughout the day. It rises in the morning, reaches a peak around midday, and gradually softens as the afternoon progresses. Artificial lighting can be adjusted to reflect these natural cycles, helping boost energy when it’s needed most and supporting calmer, more focused behaviour later in the day.

Regular lighting assessments can help ensure that classrooms, offices and communal areas meet recommended occupational health standards and provide optimal conditions for everyone. By tailoring lighting to the needs of different spaces and users – including staff with visual sensitivities or students who require calmer environments – schools can create settings that work for everyone and promote better wellbeing.

Physical and Mental Benefits of Light

Both natural and artificial light have tangible effects on physical and mental health – and while it may not seem like the most pressing priority, better understanding how different light conditions shape mood, behaviour and performance gives SBLs a powerful tool for improving school environments.