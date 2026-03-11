How MAC Supports Schools with Funding, Compliance and Capital Projects

MAC has worked with over 500 schools and academies nationally providing strategic estates management services and advice on all aspects of construction projects

With office bases across the UK and multi-disciplinary expert teams, we aim to support our clients to manage their estate in line with the ‘Good Estate Management’ principles outlined by the DfE.

Our services include:

Condition Improvement Fund

School Condition Allocation

Condition, Compliance and Fire Surveys

Capital Projects Funding, Design and Delivery

Decarbonisation and Energy Efficiency

Our team has an excellent understanding of working with schools and academies and we are committed to securing the best possible outcomes for children and young people through delivering essential improvements to the learning environment.

Condition Improvement Fund

We annually work with academies in the bidding process for the Condition Improvement Fund and have secured more than £250m across more than 350 projects ranging from £50k to £3.5m. Our teams then lead the safe delivery of these projects on-site to meet time, quality and cost expectations. This has made a real and lasting difference to the educational environment for over 50,000 children and young people.

School Condition Allocation

MAC has extensive experience of supporting MATs nationally with the strategic prioritisation and management of SCA funding. This has coincided with MAT growth and often follows a period of working with these clients on the CIF programme as they transition to SCA funding, or directly with a SCA-eligible MAT from its establishment. We continue to develop our strong reputation for best in class delivery leading us to be retained by MATs at this stage of their growth.

Condition, Compliance and Fire Surveys

A Condition and Compliance Survey is an important tool for any school or academy to understand its estate and the priorities that need to be addressed through future capital investments. Surveys are undertaken by Chartered Surveyors with significant understanding of educational sites who advise on the timing and potential cost of replacements and improvements. We also offer Fire Door and Compartmentation Surveys.

Capital Projects Funding, Design and Delivery

We are specialists in the delivery of capital projects for the education sector ranging from small refurbishments and building component replacements to full extensions and new build projects. Our multi-disciplinary teams work from project feasibility and inception, through the design and procurement stages, to overseeing the delivery of projects on-site. We also support with funding applications including School-based Nurseries, Wolfson Foundation and Section 106 projects.

Decarbonisation and Energy Efficiency

We offer specialist advice to support our school and academy clients in their journey towards the delivery of net zero targets and offer a range of step-by-step guidance and support to navigate this. We are here to offer schools impartial guidance and are open to discussing service packages tailored to each school or academy’s specific decarbonisation and energy needs.

This is a sponsored article, brought to you by MAC Consulting

If you need further information please contact:

Jonathan Jones BSc(Hons), MA, MCIOB

T: 07943 049754

E: [email protected]