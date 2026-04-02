How School Culture Shapes Income Generation and Fundraising: Part Two

In the first part of this article, Justin Smith explored how organisational culture can quietly shape a school’s ability to generate additional income. In this second part, Justin looks more closely at four cultural habits that help schools build sustainable income streams

Four Cultural Habits that Support Sustainable Income

Habit 1 – Talking openly (and sensitively) about funding and priorities

In many schools, financial discussions are a source of anxiety. Leaders may worry that talking about funding gaps will damage morale or reputation. The result can be a culture of silence where staff know things are tight but have little sense of what might help.

A healthier habit is to talk about funding in a calm, factual way. This does not mean sharing every budget line, but it does mean explaining the broad picture and the priorities: what you are trying to protect, what you would love to develop, and where additional income could make a difference.

When people understand the “why” behind income generation, they are more likely to support bids, events and partnerships – and to spot opportunities that align with the school’s values.

Habit 2 – Treating income generation as part of school improvement, not an add‑on

If income generation for schools is always framed as “one more thing”, it will struggle to gain traction. Staff will understandably focus on safeguarding, teaching and day‑to‑day operations first.

A more sustainable approach is to connect income generation directly to your improvement plan. For example, instead of running a generic fundraising campaign, you might focus on funding a specific inclusion project, curriculum development or enrichment offer.

When income‑generation activity is clearly linked to pupil outcomes and strategic goals, it feels more purposeful, and decisions about which opportunities to pursue become easier.

Habit 3 – Valuing partnerships and community relationships

School fundraising rarely succeeds in isolation. Local businesses, trusts and foundations, alumni, parents and community groups can all play a role in sustainable income generation – but only if relationships are nurtured.

Culturally, this means seeing external partners as part of the wider school community, not just sources of cash. It also means being clear about boundaries: what types of partnership are acceptable, how you will protect pupils’ dignity, and how you will talk about need without resorting to guilt‑based messages.

When your culture values long‑term relationships, it becomes easier to build the kind of partnerships that support repeat giving, sponsorship and collaborative projects.

Habit 4 – Learning from bids and projects rather than blaming individuals

In a risk‑averse culture, a declined bid or a quiet fundraising campaign can quickly become a source of embarrassment. People may decide that “bids do not work for us” or that they should avoid trying again.

A more helpful habit is to treat each piece of income‑generation work as a learning opportunity. What did we discover about this funder? Which messages resonated with parents? Where did our capacity get stretched?

By normalising reflective conversations, rather than blame, you create space to refine your approach, improve your chances next time and build staff confidence over time.

Practical Starting Points

Shaping culture takes time, but leaders can start with a few concrete steps. Begin the conversation at SLT and governor level. Ask, “What kind of culture do we want around income generation and fundraising?” and “What do we want staff, parents and pupils to experience?”

Map where income‑generation conversations currently live. Are they confined to one role, or shared across finance, curriculum and governance? Where might they need to be more visible?

Review how you talk about fundraising for schools externally. Look at recent letters, website copy and social media posts. Do they reflect your values, protect dignity and make a clear case for support?

Identify one or two pilot projects. Choose opportunities that align strongly with your strategic plan and have realistic chances of success, rather than chasing every possible funding stream.

Clarify where external support could help. Be honest about capacity and expertise and consider where a specialist partner could add structure and focus.

Small, deliberate actions like these send important signals about what is valued – and they build momentum.

Culture first, then strategy

Income generation for schools will always involve practical tools: prospect lists, application timescales, cases for support and clear processes. But without the right culture around them, those tools sit on a shelf.

By paying attention to how people think, talk and work together, leaders can create conditions where sustainable income generation is possible – and where staff feel part of the solution rather than weighed down by one more demand.