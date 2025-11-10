How to Break the Cycle of Interview Deja Vu

If you’re tired of interview déjà vu, it might be time to refresh your approach with some new interview questions that spark genuine, revealing answers

Picture this: you’re in an interview with a bright, enthusiastic candidate. They’ve got a great CV, a stack of references and they present themselves well. Yet as soon as the questions begin, you get that feeling of dread as they roll out the same rehearsed responses you’ve already heard from three other applicants that day. Irritation creeps in, and it starts to feel like a waste of time.

But here’s the catch: it may not be the candidate at fault. It could be the questions. Standard interview questions often invite standard answers. If you want to uncover genuine personality and insight, it may be time to change tack.

The good news is that a few unexpected questions can spark more authentic conversations – and reveal far more about the person sitting across from you.

What do you think about our most recent marketing campaign?

A question like this does more than test whether a candidate has skimmed the school’s website or prospectus. It pushes them to show that they’ve gone deeper – that they understand what your school is focusing on right now and have taken the time to engage with its priorities. A thoughtful answer will reveal not only whether they grasp your community, values and messaging, but also whether they can think critically and give you an honest perspective. The strongest candidates won’t just dish out generic praise; they’ll point out what resonated with them, what they’d tweak, and why.

How do you avoid missing deadlines?

It’s a deceptively simple question, but the answers can tell you a lot. A good response will show prioritisation skills and a sense of self-awareness – do they understand how they manage their own workload and where they need to keep themselves in check?

The most valuable answers, though, go beyond individual organisation. If a candidate talks about coordinating with colleagues – from teachers and support staff to governors or suppliers – it shows they respect other people’s time as well as their own. In a school environment, deadlines are rarely met in isolation; they sit within a wider framework where communication, teamwork and accountability are just as important as personal efficiency.

What can you do for us that’s never been done before?

It’s a tricky question, and most people won’t have a neatly prepared answer waiting. But that’s the point – it nudges them out of autopilot and makes them dig deeper into what’s truly unique about their skills, ideas and approach.

The way someone responds can reveal a lot about their creativity and ability to think outside the box. Even if their answer isn’t fully polished, the way they grapple with the question shows how they approach challenges and how willing they are to step into uncharted territory.

What would be the deciding factor in accepting an offer from us?

Their answer can reveal what they value most in a role. Understanding these priorities helps you see not only whether your organisation can meet their needs, but also how to shape their journey if they come onboard.

It also flips the script a little. Instead of candidates focusing solely on proving their worth, this question encourages them to recognise their own value and articulate what they need in order to thrive. That level of self-awareness is often just as important as their skills or experience, and it gives you an honest foundation for building a strong working relationship from the very start.

Explain a situation when you were the first person to act

This isn’t just about hearing another example of teamwork or problem-solving – it digs into something deeper. The way a candidate answers can highlight their drive, tenacity, and confidence. Were they willing to step forward when others hesitated? Did they step forward when others hesitated? Did they spot an issue – perhaps a budget gap, a safeguarding concern, or an operational risk – and take the lead in addressing it?

By moving beyond the predictable and asking smarter, more revealing questions, interviews become less about rehearsed scripts and more about authentic conversations. The right questions don’t just uncover skills – they reveal character, motivation and potential. And that’s where you’ll find the real difference between a good candidate and the right candidate.