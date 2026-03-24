How to Build Resilience and Bounce Back Stronger

Setbacks happen to everyone. These practical tips help you recover faster, stay positive and turn challenges into opportunities for growth

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Self

Some people seem to have a knack for shrugging off setbacks and staying positive. The difference between those who can recover from challenges and those who feel completely stuck isn’t how often they face difficulties. It’s about how they make sense of them and what they do next.

When things go wrong, which they inevitably will, you have a choice. You can let it knock you down, or you can use it as fuel to come back stronger. The second option sounds easier said than done, but there are practical ways to build resilience and stop letting setbacks define you.

Look Back to Move Forward

When you find yourself dwelling on what went wrong, pause and remember what you have achieved, big or small. Maybe it was finishing your first 5K, trying a tricky new recipe that impressed friends, or reaching the final stage of a tough job application. Those wins, even the tiny ones, show that you have handled challenges before. Reminding yourself of past successes can help you see that this setback doesn’t erase what you are capable of.

Grab a Small Win

A single slip-up, like a presentation that didn’t land or a promotion you didn’t get, can quickly spiral into self-doubt. Maybe you start thinking you’re not cut out for the role or that you’re not as capable as you thought. One way to break that cycle is to grab a quick, low-stakes win. Wash the dishes, tick off a small task at work, or go for a short walk. Accomplishing something simple gives you a sense of momentum and makes it easier to revisit the bigger setback with a clearer head.

Practice Micro Failures

Nobody enjoys failing, but learning to tolerate mistakes in low-pressure situations can make bigger challenges easier to face. This idea, inspired by exposure therapy, is all about stepping slightly outside your comfort zone. Try a sport you are not great at, like tennis or padel, and see how it feels to miss a few shots. Or experiment in the kitchen with a new recipe. Even if your cookies come out underdone or salty, the point is to practice failing safely and realising it’s not the end of the world.

Give Yourself Permission to Be Imperfect

Being overly critical rarely motivates you. In fact, high expectations often leave you feeling stuck and discouraged. A kinder approach is to forgive yourself. For some, that means accepting circumstances beyond your control. For others, it means loosening the impossible standards you’ve set and embracing being good enough. Focusing on what comes next can transform moments of defeat into opportunities to take control and stay optimistic.

Setbacks Don’t Define You

Building resilience isn’t about avoiding failure. Setbacks are part of life and do not reflect your worth. The goal is to see challenges as opportunities to learn and grow. By reflecting on achievements, celebrating small wins, experimenting with micro failures, and allowing yourself to be imperfect, you can strengthen your resilience and face future challenges with confidence and calm.