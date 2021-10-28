How to combine efficiency with security in document management

Paul Day, technical director, File Stream

Data security in the education sector is a major challenge and many school leaders can be reluctant to fully commit to a digital system. However, investing in electronic document management software can revolutionise the levels of security, efficiency and communication and even make a positive impact on the environment through reduced paper usage.

In this seminar Paul Day, File Stream Systems technical director will show delegates:

How to successfully implement document management in your school.

How document management can increase safeguarding and GDPR compliance.

The barriers which may present themselves and how to overcome them.

How document management can be used to save valuable time for staff.

Take home points:

Learn about practical strategies to assess your schools’ needs and identify where technology could help.

Document management will increase security and ensure greater safeguarding of your pupils’ confidential data.

An effective document management software system can integrate with existing school systems seamlessly.

Document management systems support remote working whilst offering controlled access.

This session is for:

School business leaders, SBMs and IT managers

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE North and South events

About the speaker:

As technical director Paul has personally set up document management software systems for a number of schools and colleges, so he understands the challenges, barriers and processes within the education sector. With over 26 years of experience in the document management sector Paul is very conscious of the importance of data protection and security and is a certified EU GDPR practitioner.

