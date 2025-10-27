How to Find and Develop Talent in Narrow Candidate Pools

You’re ready to recruit. You’ve prepared your job description, shaped a contract, and built a picture of your ideal candidate. But the moment you start searching, you realise that the talent pool is much smaller than expected

This is a growing challenge in schools. Some roles such as those requiring specialist IT knowledge, finance and compliance expertise, or facilities and estates management skills demand qualifications and experience that aren’t widely available. For school business managers, this is becoming increasingly common as schools adapt to new technologies, stricter regulatory requirements, and rising expectations from parents, pupils, and Ofsted.

The question is: how can you attract the right staff when the skills you need are in short supply?

Tapping into Passive Candidates

Often, the best candidates aren’t actively looking for a new role. These passive candidates are already in employment and may not even be aware of opportunities within the education sector.

For SBLs, the key is to look beyond job adverts and focus on relationship-building. Use professional networks, LinkedIn, or education forums to connect with potential candidates and follow their career journeys. Explore the professional circles they move in – colleagues, collaborators, or new entrants into the profession – as these connections can lead to potential recruits. By making your school visible and approachable, you increase your chances of attracting skilled individuals before they even begin searching.

Looking Beyond the Education Sector

Sometimes the expertise your school needs won’t come from education at all. Skills in finance, data analysis, IT, estates management, or HR may be found in other sectors such as local government, healthcare, or business administration.

With effective onboarding and support, these professionals can successfully transition into schools. They may even bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that benefit your school operations. The important step is recognising which skills are transferable and showcasing the rewards of working in education.

Building Partnerships for Long-Term Talent

Recruiting for niche skills will always be challenging, which is why long-term planning is essential. Building partnerships with local colleges, universities, training providers, and professional associations can help establish a steady talent pipeline.

By offering placements, apprenticeships, or shadowing opportunities, schools can position themselves as an attractive career destination. School business managers who engage early with emerging professionals can also help shape the skills they develop, while fostering loyalty and awareness of career opportunities within education.

Growing Talent from Within

Sometimes, the solution is already inside your school. Developing current staff is one of the most effective ways to build niche expertise without entering a competitive recruitment market.

For example, an administrator with strong digital skills could be trained to manage school IT systems, or a finance assistant could progress into a business management role with the right training and mentorship. By investing in professional development and providing clear pathways for career progression, SBMs can fill skills gaps while also boosting retention. Staff are far more likely to stay when they feel valued and see opportunities to grow.

Shaping Recruitment Strategy Around Scarcity

Recruiting for specialist roles in schools will always present challenges, but it also offers opportunities for school business managers to take a proactive and creative approach. Instead of relying solely on adverts, successful schools combine strategies: targeting passive candidates, drawing expertise from adjacent sectors, building strong partnerships with training providers, and developing their own staff. In an education landscape where niche skills are in short supply, creativity and foresight in recruitment are essential. The schools that succeed will be those that don’t wait for perfect candidates to come knocking but instead take a proactive approach to finding and developing them.