How to Get Through the Seasonal Slump

It can be hard to stay motivated as the weather starts to change, but there are some great ways to make the change easier and help you stay motivated

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in the Independent.

Autumn is in full-swing, and you may find yourself feeling unusually tired and unfocused as the days get shorter. You might be wondering – why does this happen every year? Psychologists have complied some of the common reasons behind this seasonal slump and have shared their top tips for boosting energy at this time of year.

What causes the seasonal energy slump?

There are a range of reasons, psychological and physiological, why people feel a lower level of energy as the weather gets colder. One of the biggest causes is the reduced daylight hours.

Daylight is essential for regulating out circadian rhythm, which dictates our body clock and influences when we feel tired or awake.

In the autumn months as the weather gets colder and days get darker, this rhythm can be thrown off balance, leading to lower motivation and energy levels.

Sunlight also helps our brains to produce serotonin, which regulates mood and energy. When sunlight is lacking, our brains produce less serotonin, and this can lead to a sluggish feeling. Lower vitamin D levels can also lower energy levels.

On top of this, the darker evenings trigger melatonin production, causing people to feel lethargic and sleepy much earlier in the day than in the lighter months.

The energy drop that comes with seasonal transitions can be overwhelming, but there are ways to make it easier! Here are 10 habits that can help you to maintain steady energy levels:

Maximise daylight exposure

Try and spend as much time as possible outside in the morning and afternoon to regulate your circadian rhythm and boost serotonin.

Hydrate regularly

You might feel less thirsty in the cooler weather, but dehydration can lead to fatigue so it’s important to remember to hydrate. Herbal tea is also a great choice for hydration and it’s nice to warm up when it’s chilly outside.

Stay physically active

You can improve your mood and reduce fatigue by getting some exercise daily such as a short walk or some gentle yoga.

Have meals that are nutrient-rich

Eating nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help to prevent energy drops by stabilising blood sugar.

Creating a consistent routine

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can help your body know when it’s time to wind down.

It’s also wise to avoid screens too close to bedtime, to promote deeper sleep.

Don’t rely on stimulants

Consuming too many stimulants such as high-sugar foods or caffeine can give a short-lived energy boost but ultimately cause a crash in energy over time. It’s best to consume these in moderation and instead get energy from natural sources like nutrient-rich foods.

Keep a positive mindset

Trying to have a positive attitude towards the colder seasons can help to reduce lethargy. Rather than focusing on the loss of summer, try to find ways to embrace the best autumnal attributes such as seasonal snacks and cosy routines.

Set small, achievable goals

It can be a struggle to find motivation when it’s cold and dark outside, and energy levels are low. Breaking tasks into smaller steps can help build momentum and provide a sense of accomplishment.

Be kind to yourself

Instead of seeing tiredness as a weakness or something to feel bad about, try recognising it as a completely natural reaction to the change in seasons. Being kind to yourself can ease the guilt and make it easier to find positive ways to cope. Staying motivated during the colder months can be tricky, but a few simple habits can help you beat the fatigue and make autumn and winter feel a little brighter.