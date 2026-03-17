How to Reset Your Routine This Spring Equinox

As daylight stretches and the air softens, the spring equinox offers a natural pause point. Here’s how to use the seasonal shift to reset your habits with small, sustainable changes

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Calm

You might not notice the exact moment it happens, but you’ll probably feel it. One day you leave work and it’s still light. The air feels softer. You catch yourself lingering outside instead of rushing back in. That subtle shift? That’s spring edging in.

The spring equinox is the official turning point: the moment when day and night are almost perfectly balanced. It happens in March in the Northern Hemisphere and September in the Southern Hemisphere, marking the start of longer, brighter days ahead. In 2026, it falls on March 20 in the north and September 23 in the south.

But beyond the astronomy, the equinox is useful for one simple reason: it’s a natural pause point. A built-in reset. And unlike New Year’s Day, it arrives with sunlight.

If you want to mark the shift, here are simple ways to do it, no grand gestures required.

Step Outside, Even Briefly

Start here. Before setting goals or decluttering cupboards, just go outside. Stand in the light for five minutes. Eat lunch on a bench. Walk around the block without headphones.

Seasonal change is easiest to feel outdoors. Notice what’s different – birdsong, budding trees, the temperature on your skin. That awareness alone can create a sense of renewal.

Let the Light Work for You

Longer days can gently reshape your routine. Try shifting one small habit to take advantage of the brightness. Move your afternoon coffee break outdoors. Open your curtains earlier. Take an early evening walk instead of scrolling on the sofa.

Light influences energy, sleep and mood. You don’t need a sunrise ceremony – just a little more daylight exposure than you had in winter.

Move, But Keep it Light

Spring doesn’t require a fitness overhaul. It invites motion. Stretch while the kettle boils. Walk to pick up groceries. Put music on and shake off the winter stiffness.

After colder months, even modest movement can feel energising. The aim isn’t intensity; it’s reawakening.

Do One Small Clear-Out

Instead of declaring a full spring clean, choose a single surface. A drawer. A desk corner. Your bedside table.

Clear it completely. Wipe it down. Put back only what you actually use. Stopping after one space is allowed. Momentum often follows action – but forcing it rarely works.

Choose a Micro-Shift

If January resolutions already feel distant, try something smaller now. Pick one habit to tweak for the next few weeks. Go to bed 15 minutes earlier. Drink water before your morning coffee. Step outside before checking your phone.

Big declarations fade. Micro-shifts stick.

Take Ten Minutes to Check In

Finally, ask yourself a few quiet questions. What feels energising lately? What feels draining? What would make the next few months feel lighter?

You don’t need a five-year plan. Just a sense of direction.

Spring doesn’t demand reinvention. It offers contrast – more light after darkness, more warmth after cold. You can meet that shift in equally gentle ways. Step outside. Clear a corner. Adjust one habit. Let the season do some of the heavy lifting while you make small, steady moves forward.