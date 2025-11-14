How Your Voice Can Help Shape EdExec LIVE

Well folks, that’s a wrap on EdExec LIVE 2025 – and what a year it’s been!

When we launched this year’s events programme, we knew we had set ourselves a huge challenge. Our aim was simple but ambitious: to take everything that had made EdExec LIVE so popular and expand it into something even bigger, bolder and better.

More dates, more venues, more seminar choices and, most importantly, more opportunities for the school business community to come together. It was hard work, yes – but seeing the energy in every room and the enthusiasm of attendees heading back to their schools with fresh ideas made every bit of effort worthwhile. From our engaging speakers to our carefully selected supplier partners, the events provided not just information, but inspiration. It was a reminder of the strength and resilience within the school business community, and how much can be achieved when we connect, share experiences and support one another.

Time to Pause and Reflect

Now, as the year draws to a close, we’re pressing pause – at least on the events themselves. Over Christmas we’ll be taking the time to regroup, reenergise and reflect on everything we’ve learned this year. But while the doors may be closed for the holidays, behind the scenes the work continues. Planning for 2026 is already underway, and we’re weaving in the same magic that made 2025 such a success while also pushing ourselves to aim even higher.

Although we can’t reveal all the details just yet, we can promise that EdExec LIVE 2026 will be bigger, better and more ambitious than anything we’ve delivered before. With more locations across the country and an even richer programme of seminars, panels and networking opportunities, our goal is to reach more school business leaders than ever.

Your Feedback Shapes the Future

But we can’t do it without you! As always, your feedback is at the heart of what we do. Every conversation, email, social media comment and feedback form helps us shape the events to reflect what matters most to you – from the topics we cover to the speakers we invite.

You might not always feel that your individual voice makes a difference, but that’s exactly why EdExec LIVE exists: to bring those voices together, amplify them and ensure they’re heard. This is your event, built on your experiences and insights, and with your input we can keep growing, improving and giving the school business community the platform it deserves.

Looking Ahead to 2026

So, while we close the book on 2025 with a real sense of pride, our eyes are already fixed firmly on 2026. We’re excited for what’s to come and we can’t wait to welcome you back to another year of learning, networking and celebrating the incredible work of school business leaders across the country. Until then, enjoy a well-deserved festive break – we’ll see you in the new year, ready to take things to the next level together.