Hurkle Durkle: The Case for Slower Mornings

On dark winter mornings, a Scottish idea offers permission to stay warm a little longer and ease gently into the day

When winter mornings arrive wrapped in darkness, the idea of leaping out of bed can feel especially unappealing. Before the sky has lightened and the house has fully woken, there is often a quiet window of time that invites you to stay put. In Scotland, there is a name for this unhurried moment. It is called hurkle durkle.

What Hurkle Durkle Really Means

Hurkle durkle is a Scottish phrase used to describe remaining in bed after waking, without urgency or distraction. It might look like stretching beneath the covers, breathing slowly or simply lying still and listening to the quiet of the morning.

In a world that prizes early starts and immediate productivity, hurkle durkle offers an alternative rhythm. Those extra minutes can act as a gentle transition between sleep and activity, helping the nervous system move into wakefulness without stress.

A Phrase Rooted in Scottish History

The expression dates back to eighteenth and nineteenth century Scotland. While its exact origins are not precisely documented, the words themselves suggest curling inward and lingering comfortably. Together, they capture the feeling of staying tucked away, protected from the cold and the demands of the day just a little longer.

Dark mornings can be challenging for both mood and energy levels. When daylight is scarce, the body often needs more time to wake fully. Rather than fighting the season, hurkle durkle works with it.

How to Practise Hurkle Durkle: 7 Gentle Ways to Wake Up

Wake without reaching for your phone

Give yourself a moment before screens. Notice your breathing, the temperature of the room and how your body feels before moving. Move slowly under the covers

Stretch in ways that feel natural. Roll your shoulders, extend your legs or draw your knees in. Gentle movement helps wake the body without shock. Stay warm and hydrated

Keep water nearby or bring a warm drink back to bed if possible. Herbal teas or lightly caffeinated options can help you feel alert without feeling rushed. Let in low light gradually

Open curtains slowly or use a lamp rather than overhead lighting. Allowing light to build gently supports your body clock on dark mornings. Give the pause a time limit

Hurkle durkle works best when it is intentional. Decide how long you will linger so it feels supportive rather than indulgent. Share the quiet if you live with others

A slow start can be communal. Sitting together, exchanging a few words or simply sharing the stillness can make mornings feel more connected. Set a simple intention

Before getting up, choose one quality you want to bring into the day. It could be steadiness, patience or ease. This helps carry the calm forward.

Especially in winter, allowing yourself a softer start can shape your mood, focus and energy long after you leave the bed.

Sometimes, the most supportive thing you can do is pause before you proceed.