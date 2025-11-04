In-House or Outsourced Catering – Which is Best for You?

School catering plays a vital role in pupil wellbeing, staff satisfaction and school culture – but deciding how best to deliver it isn’t always straightforward

Should you manage catering in-house or outsource to a professional provider? The right answer depends on your school’s goals, internal expertise and appetite for risk.

When to Consider In-House Catering

Running your catering in-house gives full control over menus, pricing, recruitment and culture. This flexibility allows you to respond quickly to pupil preferences, theme days and school events, and to design menus that reflect your school or trust’s ethos or local community. You can create a food offer that feels truly ‘yours’, aligned with your values around health, nutrition and sustainability.

When it’s well managed, an in-house model can also be more cost-effective, avoiding contractor fees and profit margins. It builds a sense of ownership among staff, who become part of the school community rather than an external team. However, success relies on strong leadership, sound financial management and clear accountability. Without those, both savings and standards can quickly slip.

Schools and trusts must also be prepared to manage compliance, allergens, supply chains and staff development – all of which require time and expertise. Having accurate financial data and clear processes in place is essential to keep the operation viable.

When to Outsource

Outsourcing can bring financial predictability, improved compliance and access to new ideas – whether around menus, sustainability, marketing, or pupil engagement. Professional providers offer deep industry knowledge, economies of scale and dedicated support teams covering everything from food safety to HR.

For school and trust business managers or leadership teams without catering expertise, outsourcing can significantly reduce pressure. Providers take on day-to-day management, staff recruitment and training, and are often better placed to navigate cost inflation and supplier challenges. This gives schools confidence in delivery, backed by clear KPIs and contractually defined service standards.

That said, outsourcing still needs active oversight. Maintaining a strong relationship with your contractor ensures both sides stay aligned in terms of objectives, budgets and pupil experience.

How to Secure Best Value

For in-house models, detailed financial planning is vital. Track all costs – food, labour, utilities and sundries – and monitor spend closely. Adjust menus based on sales data and act quickly when something doesn’t sell. If a product doesn’t move, its margin is irrelevant – 80% of zero still returns nothing.

Technology can help. Tools like Litmus Edge can reduce overall catering costs by up to 20% and save around 15 hours of kitchen admin each month, freeing up time for creativity and menu planning.

For outsourced contracts, build in regular performance reviews to maintain standards and avoid the ‘U-shape’ dip in service mid-contract. Include re-tender triggers if value drops and make sure pricing and supplier rebates are transparent. Many providers pay into an apprenticeship levy – explore how this can help develop your own catering team.

Whichever route you choose, invest in monitoring and governance. Independent audits, such as those provided through Litmus Verify, give you confidence that you’re being charged correctly and that your contractor is delivering on all commitments. It ensures both financial and operational transparency – vital in today’s tight budget environment.

Both models can deliver excellent results – the key is choosing the one that best fits your school or trust’s culture, capabilities, and priorities.

This is a sponsored article, written by Joe Parfitt, consultancy director at the Litmus Partnership

