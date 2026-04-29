Is the Traditional CV Still Fit for Purpose in Education Recruitment?

As schools and trust recruitment needs grow more complex, is the traditional CV is enough to identify the right talent?

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Monday 8am

The CV has long been the cornerstone of recruitment in education. School business managers and trust leaders have traditionally scanned applications for details around experience, training and tenure in previous schools or roles as signals of competence or job readiness. Professional credentials, safeguarding training, financial qualifications, leadership progression and sector experience all serve as quick reference points. But as the complexity of school operations increases, many leaders are questioning whether a CV alone can truly reflect how someone will perform within a live school environment.

Beyond Titles and Qualifications

A CV can confirm that a candidate has managed budgets, overseen HR functions or led curriculum delivery. It can demonstrate compliance knowledge or experience of working within Ofsted frameworks. What it cannot easily show is how that individual will respond to pressure during a critical incident – or how they manage competing priorities during a budget shortfall.

Modern schools are multifaceted organisations. Success in these environments depends not just on credentials, but on judgement, resilience, collaboration and values alignment. A finance director may have impressive technical qualifications, but how effectively do they communicate financial constraints to non-financial colleagues? An office manager may have years of experience, but how do they handle high-pressure safeguarding disclosures at the front desk?

The Distortion of Polished Applications

The growing use of AI tools in recruitment has added another layer of complexity. Applications can now be professionally refined, aligned perfectly to person specifications and structured to mirror trust values with remarkable precision.

While this may demonstrate preparation, it can also blur the line between genuine capability and polished presentation. In schools and trusts, the risk of appointing on narrative rather than substance carries significant consequences.

Digital filtering systems and keyword scanning – increasingly used in larger trusts to manage application volumes – can unintentionally amplify this problem. Applications that echo terminology precisely may rise to the top, even when practical capability remains untested.

Skills, Behaviour and Context

As a result, many schools and trusts are placing greater emphasis on evidence-based assessment methods. Scenario-based exercises, case studies, financial modelling tasks or operational problem-solving discussions provide clearer insight into how candidates think and act. For operational roles, adaptability and communication can be just as important as qualifications. Schools are dynamic environments where unexpected challenges are routine. Recruitment processes that test how candidates would respond to realistic school scenarios can significantly reduce misalignment and improve long-term retention.

The Enduring Role of the CV

Despite its limitations, the CV still plays an important role in school and trust recruitment. It provides necessary compliance documentation, evidences qualifications and offers a structured view of career progression.

It also reveals how candidates interpret their own experience. The responsibilities they emphasise, the language they choose and the achievements they highlight can offer insight into professional self-awareness and priorities. However, the CV should be viewed as context – not confirmation. As school systems grow more complex and accountability frameworks tighten, recruitment processes must evolve in equal measure.

The challenge is not simply to appoint individuals with the right experience on paper, but to select professionals who can operate effectively within the realities of modern school life.