Is your MIS fit for purpose?

Let’s face it: when it comes to school MIS options, the market is shockingly small. And, with so little competition for so long, many suppliers have become complacent. As the education landscape has shifted, they’ve not made the effort to shift with it

Who can blame MIS providers for not moving with the times? They have a captive audience. However, that’s soon to change, with a new breed of MIS options starting to emerge in the marketplace.

So why don’t the big-name MIS brands that you already know simply adapt their product to match other company’s new offerings? Over time, these MIS products have been built upon time and time again as new features are added.

These extra features and updates are all built on the same foundations – an often decades-old codebase that was never designed to be stretched so thinly.

Ask yourself hard questions

Everything we know about teaching provision and back-office software has been challenged over the past year. At the core of this sits your MIS. Think back over the hardships you’ve encountered during the coronavirus crisis; could it have been easier to manage if your MIS had been built to perfectly fit your school’s needs?

Traditional MIS products are built to meet everybody’s needs, however big or small – and in doing so, they dilute the core purpose of the system. Put simply, your current MIS product may never have been intended for you and your school.

However, if you become an early adopter for a new MIS product, you instead have a chance to mould it into exactly what your school or trust needs. New MIS products aren’t building on an already established codebase. They can be built from the ground up to meet schools’ and trust’s every need.

Join the MIS revolution

Change is on the horizon. The teams behind ParentMail, IRIS Financials and iSAMS are now working together to deliver a sea change in school MIS products.

This MIS is being built from the ground up to meet IRIS customer needs – and you have an opportunity to be part of it. You can sign up without commitment at iris.co.uk/mis to get updates on their project as they come out. You’ll also have a chance to have your say and help to drive the future of MIS development.