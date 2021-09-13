Isle of Man schools to monitor air quality data for pupils

As reported by BBC news, new air quality monitors have been installed in Manx classrooms in a bid to make sure students can concentrate properly

The government is trialling the technology across the island’s schools. Joel Smith from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said poor air quality can have a significant impact on a pupils’ ability to study. Each of the devices monitors levels of CO2, heat, humidity and light.

Smith said: “They will provide vital data, enabling us to effectively review existing environments within schools and inform the planning stages of any education infrastructure in the future.”

Data from the monitors will also be used to make sure classrooms are well ventilated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

It is also part of a push to demonstrate the island is “an ideal location for innovative technology trials”, said Sarah Ennett from the Department for Enterprise.

“We spend up to 90% of our time indoors, and poor quality air has a measurable impact on cognitive performance as well as being harmful to health”, she added.

The department said it has backed the trial because the devices are low cost, benefit health, and can demonstrate how new technology can be practically used.

They have also been installed at the Tynwald buildings in Douglas.