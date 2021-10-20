How to tackle digital exclusion and save your school money. #BridgeTheDivide

John Jackson, CEO of edtech charity LGfL – The National Grid for Learning

Did digital exclusion – lack of access to an electronic device or internet connection – heighten learning loss for disadvantaged pupils in your school?

Do you – like us – want to level the educational playing field and bridge the widening 18 month attainment gap for disadvantaged children who make up 27% of the UK’s population?

Do you want to save your school money?

In this session, John talks about how LGfL are working in partnership with schools to #BridgeTheDivide and level the educational playing field for disadvantaged pupils, and how your school can get involved and start benefitting too.

Take home points:​

Learn more about the mass procurement of up to 1 million Chromebooks and WinBooks, which saved schools millions of pounds.

A recycling initiative in which schools are supported to wipe and repurpose devices to help the worldwide device shortages.

LGfL’s work with footballer Marcus Rashford, who featured the charity’s Free School Meals Eligibility Checkeron his campaign site #EndChildFoodPoverty, making it easier for parents to find out if their children qualified for Free School Meals and in doing so helping schools to generate potential Pupil Premium Funding claims for disadvantaged children.

How SLTs nationwide can get involved and work in partnership with LGfL to #BridgeTheDivide.

This session is for:​

SBMs and ICT managers.

This session ran at our Edexec LIVE North and South events

About the speaker:

John Jackson, CEO of LGfL – Not for Profit Supplier of the Year 2019 and 2020 – is passionate about “Bridging The Educational Divide” and has incubated and scaled some of the world’s biggest edtech projects saving schools millions. Supercharging broadband connectivity for UK schools, John’s ambition is to create one of the fastest and most secure networks in the world. John was rated one of the top 25 IT leaders in the UK by Computing Magazine, the leading information resource for UK technology decision makers. Until 2016 John was CIO for the London Borough of Camden, who won the prestigious award of UK Digital City in 2015.

