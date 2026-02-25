Keeping Schools Ahead of the Vaping Challenge

As vaping rates surge among children worldwide, schools are being forced to balance enforcement, prevention and limited resources in tackling nicotine use on campus

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in the BBC

Vaping is now significantly more common among children than adults. A World Health Organisation report published in October found young people are nine times more likely to vape and estimates that 15 million children aged 13 to 15 use e-cigarettes worldwide. The report warns this trend risks creating a new generation addicted to nicotine.

The Scale of the Challenge in Schools

Evidence from England suggests vaping remains a widespread concern. A BBC-commissioned survey of nearly 7,000 teachers found that 52% consider vaping to be a problem in their school. While this figure is lower than the 74% reported in June 2024, researchers suggest the reduction may reflect seasonal behaviour changes rather than sustained improvement.

The same survey shows how schools are responding. Nearly one in five have installed vape detectors and 35% have increased staff presence to monitor school grounds. Some schools have also altered their sites by removing hedges or relocating shelters to reduce opportunities for pupils to vape out of sight.

Managing Cost and Site-Based Responses

For business managers, the challenge is ensuring interventions are proportionate and sustainable. Vape detectors can cost thousands of pounds to install and maintain, while additional supervision places pressure on staffing budgets.

In some settings, changes to the physical environment may offer a lower-cost alternative, particularly where vaping is concentrated in specific areas. In others, targeted staffing adjustments may be unavoidable in the short term. Regular review of incident data can help ensure resources are focused where they are most effective.

Health Considerations Shaping School Action

The health risks associated with youth vaping reinforce the need for continued intervention. The World Health Organisation warns that vaping is driving a new wave of nicotine addiction among children, with long-term impacts still not fully understood.

For schools, this places vaping firmly within safeguarding responsibilities. Increased nicotine dependency can affect behaviour, attendance and wellbeing, increasing pressure on pastoral teams and support services.

Understanding these risks helps inform decision-making and strengthens the case for investment in preventative measures alongside enforcement.

Operating Without Consistent Guidance

Many schools continue to manage vaping without clear national direction. Teachers and leaders report uncertainty around enforcement powers and inconsistent approaches between schools.

This lack of clarity can make long-term planning difficult for business managers. Decisions about detection technology, staffing or site alterations may be necessary in the short term but harder to justify as permanent solutions. In this context, documenting rationale, reviewing impact and sharing practice across trusts or local networks can support more strategic decision-making.

What Can Be Done at a System Level

National policy may begin to provide clearer support. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to restrict the marketing and sale of vapes to under 18s. Health leaders have called for it to be introduced without delay.

Dr Mike McKean, vice-president for policy at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, has warned that while research into the long-term effects of vaping on young people is still developing, its addictive nature is clear and may lead to lifelong nicotine dependency.

The Department for Education says it is taking urgent action, with the relationships, sex and health curriculum covering harmful substances and legislation designed to prevent vapes being deliberately marketed to children.

Unions have also called for vapes to be added to the list of banned items in schools, which would give staff clearer authority and could reduce reliance on costly detection technology.

While national policy continues to develop, proactive local planning remains essential. By reviewing interventions regularly, aligning spending with clear objectives and treating current measures as part of a wider risk management strategy, business managers can help schools respond confidently to a complex and evolving challenge.