Keeping Thinking at the Centre of School AI Use

As AI becomes more embedded in school life, the challenge is not whether to use it, but how to ensure it supports learning without replacing the thinking pupils still need to develop

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Psychology Today

For adults, using AI is often about efficiency. Tasks that can be automated are delegated, freeing up time for more complex decisions. The judgement still sits with the individual. For younger people, the dynamic can look quite different. AI is more likely to step in not just for tasks, but for the small decisions that build understanding over time. In that sense, it is less about support and more about substitution.

This distinction matters in schools. While staff may use AI tools to streamline workload, pupils are still developing the very skills these tools can replace. Emerging research suggests a link between higher AI reliance and lower critical thinking among younger users, raising questions about how these technologies are introduced and used in education settings.

For schools, the challenge is how to use AI in a way that protects and develops pupils’ thinking.

Setting Clear Boundaries For Use

One practical step is to define where AI use is appropriate and where it is not. This might include guidance on using AI for research support or idea generation, while limiting its role in tasks designed to build independent thinking, such as extended writing or problem-solving exercises.

Clear, consistent policies help staff and pupils understand expectations. These do not need to be restrictive, but they should be purposeful.

Designing Tasks That Require Thinking

Assessment design plays an important role. Tasks that rely heavily on recall or easily generated responses are more vulnerable to substitution by AI. In contrast, activities that require explanation, reflection or application are harder to outsource.

Schools may wish to review how tasks are structured, ensuring that pupils are regularly required to show their reasoning, not just produce an answer.

Building Staff Awareness

Staff confidence with AI varies, and professional development can help bridge the gap. Training that explores both the opportunities and limitations of AI allows teachers to make informed decisions about its use in the classroom.

From an operational perspective, this may involve allocating time for training, sourcing appropriate resources or supporting cross-department collaboration.

Encouraging Transparency with Pupils

Rather than treating AI use as something to be hidden or discouraged outright, schools can promote open conversations about how it is used. Encouraging pupils to explain when and how they have used AI tools can support more responsible engagement.

This approach also helps maintain trust, particularly as AI tools become more embedded in everyday learning.

Balancing Efficiency with Development

AI is unlikely to disappear from education. Used well, it can reduce workload and support access to information. The key is ensuring that efficiency does not come at the expense of development.

Operational leaders, including school business managers, have a role to play in shaping this balance. Through decisions about procurement, policy and training, they help create the conditions in which technology supports learning rather than replaces it.

The goal is not to limit progress, but to ensure that as tools evolve, pupils continue to build the skills they need to think independently, question effectively and engage deeply with their learning.