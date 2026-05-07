Lead Like an Elite Athlete: Why Strategic Rest Is the Key to High Performance

In high-pressure sectors, constant busyness is often mistaken for effectiveness. By applying elite athlete principles to leadership – balancing intensity with recovery -managers can improve decision-making, strengthen teams, and achieve more sustainable results

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Forbes

There is a familiar rhythm in many leadership environments: packed schedules, constant notifications, and days that seem to run without pause. In sectors such as healthcare, education, or dealership, where demands are high and stakes are even higher, this level of activity can feel unavoidable. Over time, however, being constantly busy can be mistaken for being effective. In reality, it often signals the opposite.

Recent research challenges this mindset. A 2025 paper, From Busyness Management to Business Management, describes what it calls “Headless Chicken Syndrome” – a pattern where leaders remain active but fail to drive meaningful progress. Instead of focusing on outcomes, attention becomes fragmented across meetings, emails and reactive decisions. Energy is expended without equivalent results.

If you want to avoid running your organisation like a headless chicken, start leading like an elite athlete with discipline, recovery and deliberate focus built into every move.

Rethinking the Elite Athlete Mindset

Many leaders draw parallels between their role and that of elite athletes. The focus on discipline, resilience, and high performance is valid. However, there is a critical difference: elite athletes do not train at maximum intensity every day.

Their success is built on structured programmes that balance effort with recovery. Training is purposeful, and rest is non-negotiable. Without it, performance declines.

Leaders often operate without this balance. Schedules are full from start to finish, leaving little space for strategic thinking or recovery. Yet this is precisely where high-level leadership happens – in reflection, problem-solving, and decision-making.

Designing a Leadership Week with Intention

Leaders can apply the same discipline as athletes by managing time more intentionally. A practical first step is to review how the week is structured and where time is being spent.

A useful exercise is to track commitments over several weeks and assess each one. Ask: does this require my involvement, or could it be delegated, reduced, or removed?

Delegation is especially valuable in demanding sectors. It eases pressure on leaders while strengthening teams, giving others opportunities to develop skills and confidence. This leads to a more resilient and capable organisation.

Building Recovery into the Week

Recovery is a core part of athletic performance, and it should be for leadership too. Without it, decision-making suffers and energy declines.

Leaders can build recovery into their schedules in simple ways. Short, uninterrupted periods for thinking or planning can improve clarity. Grouping meetings together, rather than scattering them across the day, can reduce mental fatigue. Protecting blocks of focused time allows for deeper, higher-quality work.

Even small adjustments – such as avoiding back-to-back scheduling – can improve energy management and overall effectiveness.

Creating Space for Better Leadership

There is often pressure to fill every gap in a calendar. However, leaving space is not a sign of inefficiency. It is what allows leaders to respond effectively when priorities shift or challenges arise.

Space creates the conditions for better decisions. It allows time to assess, prioritise, and adapt rather than simply react. In high-demand environments, this can make a significant difference to both performance and outcomes.

Like elite athletes, leaders perform best when they are not constantly operating at full capacity. Sustainable success depends on balance, not relentless output.