NEWS: London Schools Face £45m Funding Hit As Pupil Numbers Fall

4th February 2026 News

As reported by the Guardian, schools across London are facing a potential £45m funding shortfall over the next four years as falling pupil numbers reduce demand for places, according to a new report

Analysis by London Councils of school place forecasts across all 32 boroughs shows a sustained decline in both primary and secondary intakes. Demand for reception places is expected to drop by 2.5%, while applications for year 7 are forecast to fall by 3.8%.

The sharpest falls are predicted in inner London. The report warns that demand for year 7 places in those areas could fall by as much as 7.6% over the next four years, alongside a 6.4% reduction in reception intakes.

London Councils estimates that the projected drop in pupil numbers would translate into funding losses of around £15m for primary schools and £30m for secondary schools, raising concerns about staffing levels and curriculum provision as school budgets come under increasing pressure.

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter like us on Facebook or connect with us on LinkedIn!

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply