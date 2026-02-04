NEWS: London Schools Face £45m Funding Hit As Pupil Numbers Fall

As reported by the Guardian, schools across London are facing a potential £45m funding shortfall over the next four years as falling pupil numbers reduce demand for places, according to a new report

Analysis by London Councils of school place forecasts across all 32 boroughs shows a sustained decline in both primary and secondary intakes. Demand for reception places is expected to drop by 2.5%, while applications for year 7 are forecast to fall by 3.8%.

The sharpest falls are predicted in inner London. The report warns that demand for year 7 places in those areas could fall by as much as 7.6% over the next four years, alongside a 6.4% reduction in reception intakes.

London Councils estimates that the projected drop in pupil numbers would translate into funding losses of around £15m for primary schools and £30m for secondary schools, raising concerns about staffing levels and curriculum provision as school budgets come under increasing pressure.