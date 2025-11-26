Looking Ahead: Preparing Your CPD Goals for 2026

EdExec LIVE might have wrapped up for 2025, but that doesn’t mean your professional development has to take a back seat over the festive period

For most school business leaders, the year races by in a blur of budgets, projects and problem-solving. It can be easy to forget just how much you’ve achieved.

Whether your CPD this year has involved attending an EdExec LIVE event, joining local networks, or simply brushing up on your skills online, it’s worth taking a moment to stop and ask yourself: “Did I really achieve all that this year?”

In fact, the weeks leading into the new year provide a golden opportunity to pause, reflect and re-energise. It’s the perfect time to look back on the investments you’ve made in yourself and your training over the last twelve months, reorganise the resources you’ve collected along the way and start mapping out your goals for 2026.

Organising Your CPD Resources

Seminars, training sessions and conferences often leave us with notebooks, printouts and guides full of great insights. But too often, these valuable resources end up crammed into cupboard corners or forgotten in folders. This is the perfect time to gather everything into one central place – a CPD hub just for you.

By organising what you’ve collected, you’ll not only see the sheer volume of knowledge you’ve accumulated but also make it easier to revisit ideas when you need them most. Think of your CPD as a journey. Every seminar you attend, every article you read, every skill you develop is a milestone along the way. Marking these moments – big or small – helps you see just how far you’ve come.

Revisiting Key Topics and Connections

The end of the year is also an ideal moment to revisit the subjects that matter most to you. Have your priorities shifted since January, or are the same issues still at the forefront of your work? Did you gather enough information, or do you need to dig a little deeper?

Go back to speaker websites or their social media channels to see what new insights they’re sharing or reach out for a follow-up conversation. And what about that colleague you swapped details with at a networking session but never followed up? Now is the perfect time to reconnect and wish them a Merry Christmas.

Making CPD Personal

Professional development is essential for growth, but it shouldn’t only be about the skills you need. Sometimes the most powerful CPD comes from investing in what you want to learn. Giving yourself permission to explore areas you’re passionate about, even if they sit slightly outside your usual remit, can reignite your enthusiasm and bring new perspectives back into your school. As you plan for 2026, think about making a promise to yourself: to grow in ways that make you not just a better SBL, but a more fulfilled one too.

EdExec LIVE returns in the new year with 13 dates and venues across the country, ensuring every SBL has an event within reach. While we wait to share more details, now is the perfect time to start preparing for 2026 by asking yourself three important questions:

What’s missing from my CPD hub? Which topics truly matter to me? And what personal commitment will I make to invest in my own growth?