Making Connections Count: Networking Advice

Are you going to an EdExec Live event this year? I always find them really useful, with a wide range of seminars and engaging speakers. The thing that usually isn’t listed on the agenda – but can be one of the most valuable parts of an event – is the networking.

The opportunity to talk to professionals from other schools and settings, and to actually have time away from your desk to have conversations, is both functionally useful and morally supportive. But if you are not used to going to conferences and starting communications with strangers, it can seem a bit daunting.

My Experiences in Building a Network

Over the years, I have built up a great network of contacts, through which I have been able to access advice and resources, and save both time and money for myself and for my school (as well as have a laugh together!). But I do not consider myself to be a naturally sociable person – networking is a skill that I have deliberately practiced and developed.

The easiest way to start building a network is online. Make a profile and highlight your role and then link to groups and organisations (such as EdExec or ISBL) that are relevant. Follow their posts and comment with your own experiences and thoughts. You will soon find yourself in conversation with other school business professionals (although you do need to curate who you want to engage with). If you have an active social media presence, you may already know people at the conference you are going to attend, which can be a great icebreaker.

Confidence in Numbers

If you are considering going to your first conference, it may be reassuring to go with someone you know. If you do, I suggest planning to spend some time individually – go round the exhibition separately, talk to different people, and come back together later to compare notes. If you go with someone and spend the day with them, you may end up just talking to the person you already know. But don’t be worried about going by yourself. School business professionals are a very open and welcoming lot – I have never met anyone who was rude or dismissive at a conference, and I have been to quite a few by now.

You will find yourself sharing a table or a space with other attendees – ask them about their school or trust, their role, about their current issues. Chances are, you will have something in common! And they, too, are here to network, and may be feeling shy about talking to other attendees. If they have asked a question or contributed to a seminar you have attended, you may want to find out more about their experience or share how you have addressed an issue they have raised.

Expertise Shared

School business is a hugely varied profession, that covers a wide range of areas. This means that many professionals will have areas of expertise, but also topics they don’t know as much about. That one particular problem that you have successfully dealt with in your school may well be someone else’s thorny issue! But it’s fine if you are new to the profession, and you may not feel that you have much to contribute yet. SBPs are generally happy to help and support their peers, they will understand where you are at and their advice may save you a lot of time, money and hassle.

If a conversation doesn’t really get going, that’s okay – simply move on to another table or area and find out who is there. Remember, it’s all practice and part of developing a skill, that will get easier the more you do it! You won’t walk away from every conversation with a hot tip or new resource, but you will gradually feel more comfortable with striking up conversations, and more people will get to know you and may recognise you at other occasions.

Some conferences even include dedicated networking sessions, which facilitate conversations between single and/or new attendees. And if you see me at the next EdExec event, do come over and say hello, I am always happy to chat!