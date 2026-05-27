Making School Food Work Better for Pupils and Budgets

With ongoing pressure on budgets and rising costs, schools can still take practical steps to support healthier food choices, from reviewing procurement to protecting time for pupils to eat well.

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in the Guardian

School food provision has long been shaped by political decisions and financial pressures. Changes over several decades, including the removal of strict nutritional requirements in the 1980s, helped shape what was served to pupils, sometimes to the point of meals becoming highly processed and far from balanced, with items such as turkey twizzlers becoming a symbol of that period.

More recently, the Covid pandemic created additional challenges. Many schools reduced the length of lunch breaks, while others saw a shift towards more limited or less healthy food options. At the same time, rising food prices and increasing staffing costs have made it harder for providers to maintain both quality and affordability.

In some settings, this has contributed to a noticeable shift in pupil behaviour. Quick, portable options that can be eaten on the move are becoming more common, particularly where time to sit and eat is limited. While convenient, these choices are not always the most nutritious.

As national guidance continues to evolve, schools are left to balance budget constraints with their responsibility to provide healthy, balanced meals. This is where careful operational planning can make a real difference.

Working closely with catering providers

One of the most effective steps school business managers can take is to build strong relationships with catering providers. Regular communication allows schools to maintain oversight of menu quality while also understanding the financial pressures providers may be facing.

Where possible, schools can request detailed menu planning that demonstrates nutritional balance. Reviewing menus termly, rather than annually, can help ensure standards are maintained even as costs fluctuate.

Using procurement strategically

Procurement decisions can have a significant impact on food quality. Reviewing contracts and tendering processes may uncover opportunities to prioritise both value and nutrition.

When sourcing suppliers, it can be helpful to include clear expectations around food standards within contracts. This creates accountability while still allowing flexibility in how providers meet those expectations. Collaborative procurement across multiple schools or trusts may also help achieve better pricing without compromising quality.

Protecting time for eating

Short lunch breaks can unintentionally encourage less healthy eating habits. Where possible, reviewing the structure of the school day to allow sufficient time for pupils to eat in a calm environment can support better choices.

Even small adjustments, such as staggered lunch times or improved dining arrangements, can reduce the pressure to eat quickly and opt for less nutritious grab-and-go options.

Encouraging healthy choices

Pupil behaviour plays a key role in food outcomes. Schools can support healthier choices by making them more visible and accessible. This might include positioning healthier items at the front of serving areas or offering appealing alternatives to traditional fast options.

Involving pupils in menu design or gathering feedback can also help ensure that healthier meals are both nutritious and popular.

Supporting a whole-school approach

Food provision is closely linked to wider wellbeing and behaviour. When schools take a whole-school approach, including teaching pupils about nutrition and the importance of balanced diets, it reinforces the messages delivered at lunchtime.

Looking ahead

While there is ongoing debate about how food standards in schools should be regulated, schools do not need to wait for national change to act. By focusing on procurement, partnerships and practical day-to-day decisions, it is possible to make meaningful improvements within existing constraints.

For school business managers, this is about balancing financial responsibility with a commitment to pupil wellbeing. Small, consistent changes can help ensure that school meals support not only learning, but also long-term health.