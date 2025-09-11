Managing Change: Lewin’s Three-Stage Change Model

Adapting to change in a school environment often means balancing operational improvements with staff wellbeing and educational outcomes

Managing change is rarely straightforward. People often resist unfamiliar approaches, and even among those who support change, opinions can differ on how best to implement it. There’s no universal solution – what works in one situation may not suit another. The nature of the change, the people involved and the context all play a role in shaping the right approach. In this series, we take a closer look at some of the most widely used change management models in the business world and explore how you can apply them effectively within your own team.

Lewin’s Three-Stage Change Model

Lewin’s classic model simplifies complex transformations into three intuitive stages – Unfreeze, Change and Refreeze.

What Does This Mean?

Kurt Lewin’s Three-Stage Change Model is widely regarded as one of the foundational frameworks in change management. It breaks down the process of change into three main phases: Unfreeze, Change and Refreeze. In the Unfreeze stage, an organisation recognises the need for change and begins to challenge existing beliefs, behaviours and processes. This stage involves creating awareness of issues and preparing the organisation psychologically for transformation.

During the Change phase, new ideas, processes, or technologies are introduced. Employees begin to adopt new behaviours and ways of working, supported by training and communication. This phase can be challenging as people adapt to new systems and expectations.

Finally, the Refreeze stage solidifies the changes. This means embedding new practices into company culture, policies and procedures so they become the standard moving forward. Reinforcement mechanisms such as recognition and performance management are key to maintaining these changes.

Three-Stage Change in Practice

A school transitioning from traditional classroom-based staff operations to a blended model that includes remote planning and virtual meetings would use the Unfreeze stage to raise awareness about workload flexibility and digital collaboration. During the Change phase, the school might trial new scheduling software, implement remote access policies and provide training for virtual platforms. The Refreeze phase would then embed these practices into school operations through updated procedures, staff handbooks and IT policies.

Finding The Right Model

Lewin’s model works especially well in school environments due to its structured, people-focused approach. It helps ensure that staff feel supported and involved, allowing the new systems and ways of working to become part of the school’s everyday culture.

While Lewin’s model offers a strong foundation for managing change on an emotional and procedural level, our next article will explore the McKinsey 7-S Model – an approach that examines how seven interconnected elements of a school work together. We’ll look at how aligning strategy, structure and systems with softer elements like staff and shared values can help you lead more cohesive and effective change within your school setting.