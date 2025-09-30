Managing Change: The McKinsey 7-S Model

Organisational change is most effective when every part of the system works in harmony – and that’s where the McKinsey 7-S Model comes in

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Indeed

This is the second article in our series exploring change management models used across sectors and how they apply to schools. In our previous piece, we examined Lewin’s Three-Stage Change Model, a simple but powerful framework for implementing change. In this instalment, we’re turning our attention to a more comprehensive tool: the McKinsey 7-S Model, which is particularly useful when navigating complex, school-wide change.

Understanding the 7-S Framework

The McKinsey 7-S Model was developed by consultants at McKinsey & Company to help organisations understand and align seven key internal elements for successful transformation. These elements are divided into two categories:

Hard Elements (easier to identify and manage):

Strategy – Your plan for achieving the school’s goals, such as improving outcomes, becoming more sustainable, or adapting to policy changes.

Your plan for achieving the school’s goals, such as improving outcomes, becoming more sustainable, or adapting to policy changes. Structure – The reporting lines and organisational layout, such as how responsibilities are distributed between SLT, departments and support teams.

The reporting lines and organisational layout, such as how responsibilities are distributed between SLT, departments and support teams. Systems – The day-to-day processes and procedures, including everything from financial operations to safeguarding protocols.

Soft Elements (more difficult to define and influence):

Shared Values – The core beliefs and ethos that underpin your school community.

The core beliefs and ethos that underpin your school community. Style – Leadership style and the management approach across the school.

Leadership style and the management approach across the school. Staff – The team itself: teachers, TAs, admin, premises and support staff – and how they’re managed and developed.

The team itself: teachers, TAs, admin, premises and support staff – and how they’re managed and developed. Skills – The capabilities and competencies within your team, such as digital literacy, behaviour management, or financial planning.

What makes the 7-S Model so powerful is the idea that all seven elements are interconnected. If one changes, the others must also be re-evaluated. That’s why change must be approached holistically – not just top-down or process-first.

When Should School Business Managers Use the 7-S Model?

This model is particularly helpful during periods of significant school change – such as an academy conversion, a change in leadership, a major curriculum review, or a shift in operational priorities (like becoming a greener school or digitising processes). Rather than focusing only on systems or staffing, the model encourages you to look at the full picture and ensure each area is aligned to support the change.

How it Works in Practice

Let’s say your school is going through a digital transformation. You want to reduce paperwork, introduce cloud-based systems and streamline communications.

Using the 7-S Model might involve:

Strategy: Setting a clear digital vision and objectives

Structure: Adjusting roles to support digital champions or IT leads

Systems: Introducing new platforms for HR, finance, or parent engagement

Staff: Hiring or training people with strong digital skills

Skills: Upskilling existing staff to use new systems confidently

Style: Encouraging collaborative leadership that supports digital innovation

Shared Values: Embedding digital confidence as part of the school culture

The McKinsey 7-S Model gives School Business Managers a structured way to think through change. It prevents tunnel vision, encourages collaboration and helps identify potential resistance before it becomes an issue. It helps ensure that no element is overlooked – whether structural or cultural. In our next article, we’ll examine the Kubler-Ross Change Curve, which focuses on the emotional journey people experience during times of change.