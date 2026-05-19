Managing Overwork in High-Pressure Roles

In demanding sectors, overwork can feel unavoidable. But how leaders respond – through clearer communication, better support and healthier expectations – can make a lasting difference to performance and wellbeing

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in When I Work

In many sectors, working beyond contracted hours is part of the job. Healthcare, education and other high-pressure environments often demand flexibility, resilience and commitment. But there is a clear difference between occasional overtime and sustained overwork. When the pressure never eases, the impact on people – and performance – becomes hard to ignore.

Overwork is not always caused by a single issue. It tends to build gradually through workload expectations, staffing gaps and cultures that reward constant availability. In demanding environments, it can be easy to normalise this pressure. However, ignoring it comes at a cost. Fatigue, disengagement and burnout reduce the quality of work and increase the risk of mistakes.

Recognising The Signs Early

Overwork does not always present in obvious ways. Often, it shows up through a combination of small changes in behaviour and performance. Common indicators include:

Noticeable emotional strain, such as frustration or withdrawal

Jokes or comments about exhaustion or lack of time off

Reduced energy, focus or overall performance

Increased sickness absence or frequent lateness

On their own, these signs may seem manageable. Together, they often point to a deeper issue that needs attention.

Focus On What Managers Can Control

In roles where workload cannot easily be reduced, the focus shifts to how that work is managed and supported. Even in high-pressure environments, there are practical steps leaders can take to reduce the impact of overwork.

Protect Time to Recover

Rest is not a luxury; it is essential for sustained performance. Managers can support this by setting clear expectations around time off and recovery.

Encouraging staff to fully disconnect during breaks or days off helps restore energy and focus. While operational demands may limit flexibility, even small boundaries – such as protecting non-working hours where possible – can make a difference over time.

Respond To Burnout with Support

When employees reach a point of burnout, pushing for higher performance is unlikely to help. At this stage, the priority should be recovery.

Open conversations about workload and wellbeing are important. Creating space for people to speak honestly, without fear of judgement, allows managers to understand what support is needed. This may involve temporary adjustments, additional check-ins or signposting to wellbeing resources.

Recognising that burnout often affects dedicated and high-performing individuals is key. These are people worth retaining and supporting, not losing.

Shape A Healthier Team Culture

Culture plays a significant role in how overwork is experienced. In some environments, constant busyness is seen as a sign of commitment. While dedication is important, consistently rewarding overextension can reinforce unhealthy patterns.

Managers can shift this by recognising sustainable performance rather than excessive effort. Acknowledging good work, teamwork and responsible workload management helps reset expectations and signals that wellbeing matters.

Improve Day-To-Day Communication

Clear communication reduces unnecessary pressure. When expectations are unclear, employees often compensate by overworking to ensure they meet requirements.

Managers can ease this by being specific about priorities, deadlines and what “good” looks like. Just as importantly, teams need to feel able to speak up when capacity is stretched. Creating that sense of safety takes consistency, but it is essential in preventing issues from escalating.

Supporting People in Demanding Roles

Overwork cannot always be eliminated, particularly in sectors where demand is high and resources are stretched. However, it can be managed more effectively.

Leaders who pay attention to early warning signs, create space for honest conversations and reinforce healthy ways of working can reduce the long-term impact. Protecting people is not separate from performance – it is what enables it.