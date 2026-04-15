Managing Social Media During a Crisis

Something has happened, a crisis has unfolded and you need to get the word out

In an emergency – or any situation where communication must be fast – turning to social media feels like the obvious choice. It’s quicker and more convenient than email, newsletters or phone, and has the potential to reach hundreds or even thousands of people almost instantly.

However, social media comes with its own set of risks when used for urgent communications. Posts can be misinterpreted, spread out of context, or even fuel unnecessary panic. During a crisis, people are looking for reassurance, facts and guidance – but social media can amplify anxiety just as quickly as it spreads information.

This is why having a clear, pre-planned process for posting announcements is critical.

Consistency in Messaging

One of the most important steps in crisis communication is consistency. Have a dedicated page, group, or individual responsible for posting updates. This ensures that messages are accurate, reliable and timely, and it helps the audience quickly identify the official source of information. During a crisis, conflicting messages from multiple sources – even within the same organisation – can confuse and alarm, so a single verified point of communication is essential.

Using Post Filters and Moderation Tools

Not every update on social media is an invitation for discussion or debate. Comments, likes, or shares can escalate misinformation if left unchecked. Most platforms now provide tools to manage interactions – comments can be disabled, restricted to certain users, or filtered to remove offensive or misleading content. For example, Facebook and Instagram allow keyword moderation and comment controls, while Twitter/X lets you limit who can reply to a post.

Providing alternative channels for questions – such as a dedicated email, phone line, or website FAQ – helps keep engagement controlled without leaving people feeling ignored. This ensures that the social media post remains an information hub rather than a debate forum.

Clear, Concise and Need-to-Know

Social media is not the place for lengthy explanations or speculation. Updates should be clear, concise and limited to essential information. Think of posts as signposts rather than full briefings: give people what they need to know immediately, then direct them to other channels for detailed guidance, such as a website, a scheduled Q&A session, or a dedicated hotline. Research into crisis communications highlights that audiences respond better to messages that are brief, factual and actionable. Including key reassurances such as “No one was hurt” or “The situation is under control” can reduce panic while maintaining transparency.

Timing and Frequency

How and when updates are shared is also critical. Posting too frequently can overwhelm audiences or create confusion, while delays can allow rumours to fill the gap. Pre-established social media protocols, including scheduled updates and checkpoints for approval, can ensure that information is released at the right intervals.

Used correctly in a crisis, social media allows organisations to communicate quickly, control the flow of information and maintain trust – but without careful planning, it can spin out of control, let others take control of the narrative and leave you scrambling to catch up.