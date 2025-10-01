Managing the Emotions of Change

Part three in our series on change management explores the Kubler-Ross Change Curve, a framework that helps managers understand the very human emotions staff experience during times of transition

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared on Indeed

Whether it’s the transition to academy status or the retirement of a much-loved colleague, change always comes with an emotional cost. What may seem like a simple organisational adjustment can stir deep reactions – some staff express their emotions openly, while others may withdraw. Recognising and understanding these responses is an essential part of effective change management.

Introducing the Kubler-Ross Change Curve

One useful framework for navigating the human side of change is the Kubler-Ross Change Curve, developed from psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’s well-known model of the five stages of grief. This approach acknowledges that organisational change, just like personal loss, can trigger powerful emotions.

The Five Stages of Response

According to the model, individuals typically move through five stages when confronted with major change: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and ultimately, acceptance. Not everyone will experience every stage, and some may move back and forth between them. However, the model helps leaders anticipate emotional reactions and provide appropriate support.

In school settings where staff often work closely as a community, the emotional impact of change can be especially strong. Maintaining open channels of communication is vital so that staff feel heard and valued throughout the process.

The Kubler-Ross Change Curve is particularly effective in smaller organisations where team members can openly discuss their concerns. Combining emotional awareness with clear planning creates the best chance of achieving sustainable, positive change.

Applying the Model: When a Colleague Retires

Imagine a popular, long-serving colleague is preparing to retire. The team suddenly begins to panic about losing their wealth of experience and the gap this may leave behind. Using the Kubler-Ross Change Curve helps leaders recognise the emotions staff may go through – from denial (“it won’t really change things”), to frustration at the timing, to bargaining for handover notes or part-time support. Some may feel anxious about workloads or standards before finally reaching acceptance.

In the next instalment of our change management series, we’ll look at Kotter’s 8-Step Change Model and how it can provide a structured roadmap for leading successful transformation in schools.