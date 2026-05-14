Menopause At Work Made Simple

Menopause is already affecting your workforce, whether it’s discussed or not. With a few straightforward, low-cost actions, leaders can create a more supportive environment and keep performance on track

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Business Advice

Menopause typically happens between the ages of 45 and 55, although the transition phase, perimenopause, can begin years earlier. It is something that will affect a large portion of the workforce, yet it is still a topic many leaders feel unsure about raising. It can feel personal, slightly awkward and easy to sidestep.

The reality is, most organisations are already dealing with it whether they talk about it or not. Across the UK, millions of employees are navigating symptoms while continuing to work. For leaders, this is less about opening a difficult conversation and more about recognising a normal life stage that has very real workplace implications.

Symptoms vary widely, but common ones include fatigue, poor sleep, difficulty concentrating and changes in mood. These can affect confidence and performance in ways that are not always obvious. Many employees report that menopause has a negative impact on their working lives, and some quietly reduce their hours or leave altogether.

The good news is that supporting employees does not require a big budget or complicated initiatives. A few practical steps can make a noticeable difference.

Help Managers Feel More Comfortable

The biggest barrier is often not policy but confidence. If managers feel unsure, they are more likely to avoid the conversation altogether.

They do not need to become experts. A basic understanding of common symptoms and a simple, human approach goes a long way. Free guidance from organisations like ACAS or the NHS can help managers get up to speed quickly.

What matters most is tone. Encouraging managers to listen, stay open and avoid brushing things off creates a more supportive environment. Sometimes, just making it clear that someone can speak up is enough to ease pressure.

Put Something Simple In Writing

A short policy can take a lot of the guesswork out of the situation. It signals that the business takes the topic seriously and gives employees a clear place to start if they need support.

This does not need to be lengthy. A concise document explaining what menopause is, how it might affect work and what adjustments could be available is enough. It also helps managers respond more consistently.

Clarity removes awkwardness and makes conversations easier for everyone.

Make Small Changes That Add Up

You do not need major changes to make a difference. Often, it is the small adjustments that have the biggest impact.

Improving airflow, offering desk fans or allowing more flexibility in working hours can help employees manage symptoms more comfortably. If uniforms are involved, allowing lighter fabrics or extra layers can also help.

These changes are low effort but can make the working day far more manageable.

Be Fair And Thoughtful About Absence

Symptoms can come and go, which means absence levels may change. Handling this with care is important.

A consistent approach, where menopause-related absence is treated like any other health issue, helps reduce stress and avoids making people feel singled out. It also supports a smoother return to work.

Make It Easier To Talk About

Even with policies in place, people will not speak up if the culture does not feel safe. This is where leadership makes the biggest difference.

Small signals matter. Mentioning awareness campaigns, sharing useful resources or simply reminding people that support is available helps normalise the conversation.

While menopause is not a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, related claims linked to age, sex or disability are increasing. Taking it seriously is not just the right thing to do, it also makes good business sense.

At its core, this is about helping people do their best work. When leaders approach menopause with a bit more openness and a bit less hesitation, they create a workplace where people feel supported and able to keep contributing.