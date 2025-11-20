Menopause, Work, and the Law: What Employers Must Know

Menopause is set to move firmly onto the workplace agenda, with new legislation making support plans a legal requirement for large employers by 2027

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in The HR Director

Under the Government’s Employment Rights Bill, which is currently moving through its final stages in Parliament, large organisations with 250 or more employees will be legally required to introduce menopause action plans by 2027. Smaller firms will not be bound by law but will be encouraged to adopt similar measures. Starting as early as next year, any employer can voluntarily put these plans in place with government guidance to support implementation.

Why Menopause Matters for Business

Menopause, perimenopause and post-menopause are natural life stages that typically occur between the ages of 45 and 55. For many women, this is also the period when they hold senior positions, lead teams and bring a wealth of experience to the workplace. Yet often, symptoms drive women to step back or leave their roles altogether. The cost is substantial: the UK economy loses an estimated £1.5 billion annually from women leaving work due to menopause symptoms, with an additional £191 million lost through absence and £22.4 million through presenteeism. Yet even a modest 5% increase in female employment could add up to £125 billion to the economy.

From Policy to Action

Government guidance is expected to highlight flexible working patterns as a key measure to support employees. But genuine progress requires more than just policy on paper. Leaders must ensure that menopause action plans are backed by practical, consistent support that keeps employees engaged and connected. Building awareness of how menopause affects people differently is the first step, since no two experiences are alike. Leaders also need to foster open, respectful conversations, normalising discussions around menopause so that stigma is reduced and employees feel safe to seek support.

The Role of Coaching and Support

Coaching can play a vital role in empowering women through this stage of life. By offering space for reflection and guidance, coaching helps women recognise the value and experience they bring, gain clarity on what success means to them at this point in their careers and identify strategies for managing personal and professional transitions. Since menopause is not a one-size-fits-all experience, this personalised approach can provide tools that generic policies alone cannot deliver.

The introduction of menopause action plans signals a shift: supporting women through midlife career stages is no longer just a moral or economic argument, but a legislative requirement for larger firms. Yet true change will depend on leaders and managers approaching the issue with empathy, understanding and proactive strategies. For small and large organisations alike, this is an opportunity to go beyond compliance and create cultures where women feel supported, valued and empowered to thrive.