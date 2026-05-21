Moving Into the Right House: Using Benchmarking to Guide School Change

From procurement and premises to HR and health and safety, the SBL role is a constant balancing act. Here, Sharon Marsh explains how you can keep those plates spinning by embracing benchmarking

Often, these plates can bring about significant change. I frequently use the analogy of moving house when talking to people about change: you know where you currently are, and you know where you want to end up. In between, you need to decide what things you like, what things are worth keeping, and what needs to be left behind.

Moving Into the Right House

In the context of school leadership, change should never be change for change’s sake. It is a chance to look at a situation or process and bring about efficiencies and to improve the wellbeing of the people they affect, both directly and indirectly. Ultimately, these changes should bring tangible benefits to the pupils and staff in our schools. However, to ensure we are moving into the “right house” and not just a different one, we need a reliable map. That is where benchmarking becomes our most valuable tool for continuous improvement.

Benchmarking is often misunderstood as a purely punitive or “bean-counting” exercise; a way for auditors to point out where we are overspending. But when used effectively by school business leaders, it is actually a diagnostic tool. It allows us to hold up a mirror to our operations.

When we begin the process of “moving house” within our school structures, we must first audit what we have. Benchmarking provides the objective data to help us decide which of our current practices are “family heirlooms” that must be protected, and which are the “broken furniture” we’ve been carrying around out of habit. By comparing our spending and resource allocation against similar schools, we gain the perspective needed to justify why we do what we do, or the courage to admit that a process is no longer fit for purpose.

Cottage, Condo or Apartment?

One of the biggest hurdles in benchmarking is ensuring we are comparing like with like. In our house-moving analogy, there is no point comparing the running costs of a thatched cottage with a modern city apartment. Similarly, a small rural primary school will have a vastly different financial profile than a large urban multi-academy trust.

To drive improvement, we must find our “statistical neighbours.” We look for schools with similar proportions of pupils eligible for Free School Meals (FSM), similar numbers of pupils with Special Educational Needs (SEND), and comparable geographical building costs. When we find that a school with a similar profile is achieving better outcomes with a lower spend in a specific area, be it energy, catering, or administrative supplies, it shouldn’t be seen as a threat. Instead, it’s an invitation. It’s a signpost suggesting that there is a different way of doing things that we might not have considered yet.

The What and the Why

Data tells us what is happening, but it rarely tells us why. The true power of benchmarking as a driver for continuous improvement lies in the professional dialogue that follows the data analysis.

If the data shows that your school’s spend on ICT infrastructure is significantly higher than your peers’, it doesn’t automatically mean you are being wasteful. It might mean you have invested in a robust, long-term digital strategy that is currently reducing teacher workload and enhancing pupil engagement. This is a “piece of furniture” worth keeping.

Conversely, if your premises costs are high, but your buildings are still falling into disrepair, benchmarking highlights a systemic inefficiency. It allows us to ask the hard questions: Are our contracts poorly negotiated? Is our reactive maintenance strategy costing us more than a preventative one would? This is where benchmarking shifts from a static report to a dynamic catalyst for change. It gives us the evidence base to overhaul underperforming systems and redirect those vital funds back to the front line of education.

The Marginal Gains

We must always remember that behind every line on a budget report is a person. As school business professionals, our ultimate goal is to create an environment where staff can teach and pupils can learn effectively. Inefficient processes are more than just a financial drain; they are a “wellbeing drain.”

A clunky, outdated requisition process that requires three different paper forms and five signatures doesn’t just waste money on paper; it wastes the precious time and emotional energy of our staff. By using benchmarking to identify more streamlined administrative models, we are directly contributing to the wellbeing of our colleagues. We are removing the “friction” from their day, allowing them to focus on what they do best.

Continuous improvement is about the marginal gains; the 1% shifts that, when added together, transform the culture of a school. Benchmarking helps us identify where those gains are hidden. It allows us to move toward a future where our resources are aligned perfectly with our educational values.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of school leadership, let’s view benchmarking not as a chore, but as an opportunity for reflection. It is the process of deciding what to leave behind so that we have the space to grow.

When we use data to inform our decisions, we aren’t just managing a budget; we are designing a better future for our school community. We are ensuring that every “plate” we spin is serving a purpose and that the “house” we are building is one where every pupil and staff member has the best possible chance to thrive. Change is inevitable, but through benchmarking, we ensure that change is always synonymous with improvement.