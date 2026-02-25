Mythotherapy and the Power of Story

Mythotherapy has been gaining attention in recent years as a way of using ancient stories to help people make sense of modern challenges

CREDIT: This is an edited version of an article that originally appeared in Happiful

Most people have a myth or folk tale that quietly sticks with them. These stories often resurface during periods of pressure or change, when familiar ways of thinking stop working. That is partly because myths reflect experiences that are universal, even if the setting feels far removed from modern working life.

Themes like challenge, loss, reinvention and return appear across cultures. When work becomes demanding or decisions feel heavy, recognising these patterns can make problems feel less personal and easier to navigate.

What It Means to Think Mythically

Thinking mythically does not mean escaping into fantasy. It means using story as a mental shortcut. Myths rely on archetypes and simple narrative structures that help make sense of complex situations.

For business leaders facing constant problem solving, this approach can be grounding. Instead of analysing every detail, mythic thinking encourages stepping back to look at the wider story. Where is the challenge? What has changed? What is being asked for next? These questions often bring clarity faster than overthinking.

Stories as a Different Way In

Some challenges are hard to tackle head on. Burnout, conflict or uncertainty about direction can feel difficult to articulate in a meeting or even privately. Stories offer a way in without needing to name everything explicitly.

By viewing a problem through metaphor, distance is created. That distance allows perspective, reduces emotional charge and makes reflection easier. It can be useful when pressure is high and time is limited, offering insight without adding another task to the list.

Looking Beyond the Obvious

Myths have long been used to guide people through uncertainty. They were passed down to explain change, offer reassurance and provide shared reference points during difficult periods.

In modern working life, where pace and expectation are relentless, these older narratives can still help. They remind people that transitions are rarely linear and that setbacks are part of progress, not evidence of failure.

Why Myths Still Matter at Work

Ancient stories continue to shape modern language and culture. Phrases like an Achilles heel or a Herculean task appear regularly in professional settings because they capture complex ideas quickly.

This is where myths remain useful. They offer a common language for challenge, effort and limitation. For leaders and managers, this can support clearer thinking and more grounded decision making, especially during periods of sustained pressure.

After all, even the most capable heroes faced delays, detours and dragons before reaching the end of the story. The difference is they kept going, trusting that the challenge was part of the plot rather than a sign they had taken a wrong turn.