Navigating Catering and Cleaning Pressures: What School Leaders Need to Know

Explores how schools can respond strategically to rising catering and cleaning costs driven by National Living Wage and National Insurance changes, in this article by Ace Advice

Schools across the UK are facing unprecedented financial and operational pressures due to increases in the National Living Wage (NLW) and changes to the National Insurance (NI) regime which took effect in April 2025. These uplifts significantly affect catering and cleaning services, where staffing costs account for a significant proportion of the expenditure. With contractors across the sector experiencing the same cost pressures, schools must take a proactive stance to protect quality and value while ensuring compliance and sustainability.

Review, Identify, Research

The first step is to review your current contracts. Understanding clauses relating to wage inflation, legislative change and indexation ensures leaders enter discussions with contractors from an informed position. Schools should also review service specifications to identify opportunities for adjusting frequencies, reducing non-essential tasks or redesigning service models to ease financial pressure. Where the provider is unresponsive, exploring alternative suppliers or rebuilding provision as a self-managed service may offer better long-term control. Costs of this sort of change, to rebase the budget, should be considered to be an ‘investment’, which will bring longer-term benefits, over any new contractual period.

Lead with Proactive Engagement

Open dialogue with current contractors is essential. Providers understand the operational impact of NLW and NI changes better than anyone, and many will have efficiency initiatives ready to deploy. Engaging early allows schools business leaders to understand likely cost impacts and request creative solutions to offset increases without compromising standards.

Collaboration remains an underused but highly effective strategy. Partnering with neighbouring schools or trusts can improve buying power and deliver economies of scale during procurement. Peer networks are equally valuable for sharing practical solutions and understanding how others are responding to similar challenges.

Self-Managed or Outsourced?

These pressures bring renewed focus to a long-standing strategic question: self-managed or outsourced catering? Around 70% of UK schools continue to operate self-managed models, benefiting from greater alignment and flexibility, but often relying heavily on the capacity and expertise of local leadership. As trusts grow, the need for standardised processes, consistent branding and strong commercial oversight intensifies. External support can strengthen procurement, supply chain management, menu development and compliance monitoring in self-managed environments. Recognising the need for external expertise when time pressures or knowledge gaps appear, often unlocks simple solutions which drive value, save money or introduce innovation to the general benefit of the service.

Outsourcing appeals to schools wishing to reduce operational burden, but the trade-off is reduced control. Strong contract management is vital; without it, contractor performance may drift. Independent consultancy support can help schools get the best from their provider and ensure commercial drivers align with educational values.

Schools must also consider procurement routes. Government-approved frameworks can offer compliant, low-impact options, but they are not truly cost-free. Framework fees, charged as a percentage of contract value, are inevitably passed back to the school. For smaller contracts, this may still represent good value; for larger MAT-wide tenders, dedicated consultancy support often delivers better outcomes, greater flexibility and true market competition.

In 2026, the message is clear: plan early. Reviewing contracts, assessing delivery models, understanding procurement choices and engaging proactively with providers will be essential to managing rising costs while maintaining high-quality services.

This is a sponsored article, brought to you by ACE Advice



For guidance on catering or cleaning procurement, contract reviews or service improvements, contact Ian Henderson on 07833 265675 or visit our website https://www.ace-advice.co.uk/